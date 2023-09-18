The most talked about figure in sports has a complicated relationship with Richmond.

Part of The Diamond was financed by Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, who used unconventional transfer techniques to instantly revive a program that had hit the skids, an achievement that has drawn heavy national attention.

Sanders, 56, played nine MLB seasons as well as 14 seasons in the NFL. While a member of the Atlanta Braves organization in 1991, Sanders played 29 games as an outfielder for the Triple-A Richmond Braves. He was a productive player, exciting as a base-runner, well liked by teammates and others in the organization and accommodating and friendly toward fans and Richmond-area media.

But Sanders’ experience in Richmond during the 1989 season as a member of the Columbus Clippers (New York Yankees) was not as pleasant. An offshoot was that Sanders paid for the construction of a handicapped seating area down the third-base line at The Diamond, which opened in 1985.

That contribution was made in compliance with an agreement reached in Richmond General District Court.

The tale begins on a hot Sunday afternoon in August of 1989, about 3½ months after the Atlanta Falcons picked Sanders, a two-time All-America cornerback out of Florida State, in the first round of the NFL draft. Sanders was playing professional baseball.

Against the R-Braves, the brash Sanders was a famous prospect for the Clippers. His companion at The Diamond, Carolyn Chambers, sat in the stands. When fans yelled unflattering things toward Sanders, Chambers stood and yelled back at them. Chambers, a few rows behind the Clippers' dugout, rose with a paper sign that read: "1.5 Mil a Year. You Can't Stand It."

Fans mocked Chambers. Sanders noticed.

Steve Zucker, Sanders' football agent, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 1989 that after Sanders was removed for a pinch hitter during the late innings of a 14-6 R-Braves' win, his intention was protecting Chambers from hecklers. Sanders arrived on the concourse of The Diamond as the game ended and confronted a pair of fans.

A short altercation ensued, and that was broken up by an usher. Two Richmonders, Chris S. Burke and Ken Ross, alleged that Sanders assaulted them. Sanders and Chambers each countered with charges of assault.

On a complaint form, Burke stated, "I was grabbed by the arm while exiting the baseball game. The man then raised his other arm toward my face." In his complaint, Ross said Sanders "twisted and ripped my shirt."

Sanders, who was staying with Columbus at the Holiday Inn Midtown, was arrested that day at 6:45 p.m. He was released on $5,000 bond. The New York Yankees fined Sanders for leaving the clubhouse before the game's conclusion and for confronting fans in the concourse.

"I've talked to two witnesses who say Deion didn't do anything. Somebody ripped [Chambers'] gold necklace off," Zucker said. "They were giving [Chambers] a hard time. Deion had some words with those people. But he's told me and he's told his mother that he didn't hit anybody. I have no reason not to believe him.

"[As for] going up to the concourse, well, that may have not been the most judicious thing to do."

Sanders, 21 at the time, faced the possibility of a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail and a $1,000 fine. The case in Richmond General District Court was dropped by all involved 11 days following the incident after Sanders agreed to make a donation to the ballpark. His check — the sum was undisclosed — went toward the construction of the handicapped seating area.

In an odd twist, Sanders then played at The Diamond in 1991 for the R-Braves after joining the Atlanta Braves organization.

"I hope people realize things like [the 1989 incident] happen and give him a chance. For some reason, he's the guy people like to pick on," Phil Niekro, Richmond's 1991 manager, told the Times-Dispatch that year. "People who pay their money have the right to say what they want, I guess, and the guy is news all over the world.

"If something comes up, I'll handle him just like I'd handle anybody else. But I'm not thinking about that. I'm thinking about him leading off and stealing bases."

Sanders in 1991 batted .262 with 12 steals in 29 games as a Richmond Brave and became a popular figure among the team's fans. He never addressed the 1989 episode. "I'm just here to do my job," he told the Times-Dispatch in 1991.

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos