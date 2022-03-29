Dennis Bickmeier oversees his final NASCAR race this weekend at a pivotal moment for Richmond Raceway

Dennis Bickmeier wants to wrap up his time at Richmond Raceway with a glorious finale.

Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will be the 55-year-old Bickmeier’s last as track president.

On April 18, he’ll be arranging family photos on his desk with Henrico County, where he will become the executive director of the county’s new sports and entertainment authority. There, he will oversee the development and operation of both a 180,000-square-foot indoor sports and convocation center at Virginia Center Commons and a 17,000-seat arena.

Bickmeier’s tenure has not been the easiest of times for NASCAR or for sports in general, even before the enormous burden of the pandemic.

Stock car racing’s surge in popularity had slowed by the time he came to Richmond in 2011. He has presided over the reduction of the track’s seating capacity from 112,000 to about 50,000.

On the other hand, he and his staff shepherded a $30 million renovation of the track’s infield, a major upgrade for both competitors and fans. Bickmeier is especially proud of the raised walkway, lined with photo murals saluting Virginia’s racing history, that gives fans a close-up look at crews doing their jobs.

NASCAR owns and operates Richmond Raceway. A source with the sanctioning body said the company will appoint a new track president, but did not disclose a timetable for the replacement. The track is one of a handful that still hosts two annual Cup Series races, the second scheduled for Aug. 14.

For now, Bickmeier's focus is on the business at hand at his race track. The preliminaries start with Wednesday evening’s Track Laps for Charity, allowing fans who donate to take laps on the ¾-mile D-shaped track. NASCAR’s Modified Tour runs a 150-lap race Friday evening, the Xfinity Series cars have a 250-lapper Saturday afternoon.

The main event, Sunday afternoon’s 400-lap Cup race, will be the series’ first points event on a track under a mile in length for NASCAR’s Next Gen cars. Dennis said he shares the fans’ anticipation at the prospect of watching a Cup race with the new rules package designed to reward driving talent and blunt the advantage of big-budget teams.

“So far, we’ve had six races and six different winners – three of them first-time winners,” Bickmeier said. “We have a lot of young talent in the Cup Series. I think the veteran drivers might be having a little bit of an ‘uh-oh’ moment.”

The Next Gen cars have produced not only new winners, but also an abundance of hotly contested racing on the way to those victories.

Last Sunday’s race on the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas, came down to the last lap, a fender-banging battle among three Chevrolet drivers. Ross Chastain won after he jostled A.J. Allmendinger aside and Allmendinger clipped Alex Bowman in the third Chevy.

Bickmeier said that race and the season so far will make for lively pre-race conversation when, for one last time as track president, he ventures out to interact with fans – one of his favorite endeavors in his 11 years at the helm.

“I’ve enjoyed my time getting to know fans at the track,” he said. “I’ve gotten to know some of them at a personal level – become friends and will remain friends.

“I like walking along the midway, in the Fangrounds, walking through the campgrounds – greeting people, thanking them for being there.”

The renovations allow for more interaction between fans and teams. He recalled when a fan called out to a crew member. “He said, ‘Hey, what’s in your tool box,’ and the crew member grabbed his tool box and took it over to the walkway and let the fan see what was in it.”

Bickmeier said subsequent upgrades at NASCAR’s Phoenix Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway have replicated the walkway.

Whoever replaces Bickmeier will have a tough act to follow, said Rick Mast.

Mast, 65, is a former Cup Series driver who lives in Rockbridge Baths and has become a friend and unofficial adviser for Bickmeier.

Mast’s father, R.K. Mast – who died in 2013 – built, owned, promoted and later sold the 3/8-mile dirt Natural Bridge Speedway.

“I’ve been around 60 years of track promoters,” Mast said, “from some with Barnum and Bailey style, to straight business types. Dennis is one of the five best promoters I’ve ever known.”

Mast said Bickmeier understands that the modern-day promoter’s goal is to make the fans’ experience one that will be talked about and treasured.

“He really cares about the sport and the track,” Mast said. “Sometimes when I’d be with him during a race and there were too many empty seats, I could tell it hurt Dennis like a knife stabbing him.

“I’d tell him, ‘You’re doing everything correctly – keep it up.’ And now he’s seeing the benefit of his work. The stands are filling back up.”

Clay Campbell, longtime president of Martinsville Speedway and now NASCAR’s Mid-Atlantic Vice President, praised Bickmeier’s work at the Richmond track.

“From the moment he arrived, Dennis embraced the city and the community, and he worked to make Richmond Raceway a first-class destination for motorsports fans and entertainment enthusiasts alike,” Campbell said. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with Dennis in his new position.”

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas, who will be Bickmeier’s new boss, said the county chose him not only because of his work at the track and previously in other college and major-league sports, but also because of personal qualities.

Vithoulkas reeled off a list: “His character, his work ethic, his honesty, his humor, his ability to lead, his ability to bring people together, his genuineness, the fact that he is a great father and husband. …He is just the real deal and we do the real deal very well here in Henrico.”

Richmond Raceway is in Henrico, just north of the city limits. Bickmeier has continued the track’s long tradition of working with the county, Vithoulkas said. During the pandemic the track became Henrico’s go-to venue for graduation ceremonies – first drive-through, then open-air.

Bickmeier opened an exhibition hall at the Raceway Complex as a vaccination site, with more than 165,000 inoculations delivered there.

Also outside his role in the track’s motorsports events, Bickmeier revived the dormant amphitheater on track property as a concert venue. He has spearheaded the charitable work of Richmond Raceway Cares, assisting youth-focused non-profits.

Bickmeier said he feels the move to his new job is the right thing at the right time for him, and he’ll support whoever is the track’s next president.

For now, he said, his last race as president is what’s foremost in his mind.