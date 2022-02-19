Dennis Bickmeier's Daytona Postcard: Getting ready to go racing

Dennis Bickmeier is the President of Richmond Raceway.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The pilgrimage of race fans from around the world has descended upon Daytona Beach, Fla., for the 64th running of the Daytona 500. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season opener lifts the lid on a 36-race schedule that culminates at Phoenix Raceway in November and winds through Richmond Raceway on April 1-3 and August 13-14.

Daytona Beach is adorned with the bright, multi-colors of the sport, from streetlights to signage on buildings and bridges. Fans, with their favorite driver’s gear on, talking up why their driver is going to win The Great American Race. Everywhere you go — restaurants, bars, grocery store — the chatter of NASCAR is in the air.

With the Daytona 500 sold out, there is an amazing amount of buzz to launch the new season, especially coming off the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum two weeks ago, where a cool looking quarter-mile oval was paved inside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for an exhibition race. With a near-capacity crowd that featured an estimated 70% being first-time race fans taking in exciting heat races, last chance qualifiers, a main event and concerts by “Mr. Worldwide” Pitbull and Ice Cube, it was a exhibition racing event like no other in the sport’s history.

At the Daytona 500, generations of race fans and more individuals trying out the sport for the first time will share the NASCAR experience together, taking in everything from a vibrant midway to musical performances to the always amazing flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds and the heart-pounding excitement of the race.

That is the same experience we witness here at Richmond Raceway, long-time fans and first-time fans enjoying our iconic race experience from the time they arrive until they depart.

The anticipation comes on many fronts, not just who will win the DAYTONA 500 and cement his name in the history books as the historic race champion, but the buildup of the race and the pomp and circumstance that is traditional at a NASCAR race.

There is also anticipation for how a newly introduced car, the Next Gen, will perform. If the Bluegreen Vacation Duels on Thursday night is any indication, the racing is going to be as good as it has ever been, maybe even better. The early feedback from drivers has been positive as teams roll out the first new race car since 2013’s Gen 6.

“I think that we’ve definitely created a lot of excitement within our sport and there’s a lot of really good reason for the positive momentum that we’re seeing,” said Denny Hamlin, a graduate of Manchester High School, a three-time Daytona 500 champion and the driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. “Whether it be the Next Gen car or just the hope that hey, this is something that will be better. It certainly brings hope and optimism.”

Richmond Raceway was the first racetrack in October 2019 to test the Next Gen car for its first full shakedown, making history again here in Richmond.

It’s a cool looking race car, and with the anticipation of the race here in April, you can add excitement to the list of buzzwords as we prepare to welcome NASCAR back to Richmond.

The Toyota Owners 400 weekend will no doubt have “Something For Everyone.”

Our vision statement is to “be America’s Premier Short Track by providing thrilling, memorable and unparalleled guest experiences.” As promoters, we work every day to deliver against that vision and deliver for those who attend a NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway, no matter if you have been coming here for many, many years or attending for the first time.

We appreciate the history and legacy of Richmond Raceway in the world of motorsports and look forward to celebrating that as we embark on the 76th year of providing entertainment and being an economic and tourism catalyst for the greater Richmond region.

Anticipation is building for NASCAR at Richmond. Alongside the Cup Series race on Sunday, April 3rd, will be the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 2nd and the NASCAR Whelan Modified Tour on Friday, April 1. The 2022 season will also see the return of practice and qualifying for the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series, bringing more action back on the track for the fans and even more to see and do in our fan-friendly infield, the FanGrounds. Nothing puts fans closer to the action than our infield experience.