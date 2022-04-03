Denny Hamlin charges to victory at Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Denny Hamlin rolled to one of the most unlikely victories of his NASCAR Cup career Sunday afternoon at Richmond Raceway.

Trailing race leader William Byron by more than 15 seconds with 30 laps remaining in the Toyota Owners 400, the former Chesterfield resident passed Byron on Lap 396 and held off Kevin Harvick by 0.552 seconds for his first victory of the season.

The victory, the fourth of Hamlin's career at his hometown track, was his first here since 2016 and gave Joe Gibbs Racing its 18th Cup victory in Richmond, most of any organization.

Sunday's script was quite different than the Cup Series' two stops in Richmond last year.

Hamlin led the most laps in each race - 207 in April and 197 in September - but had only a pair of second-place finishes to show for it. Sunday, he led only the final five laps, but that included the all-important final one.

Byron appeared to be in a great spot for his second win of the season until the final laps. He kept a comfortable cushion over second-place Martin Truex Jr., Hamlin's teammate and winner of three of the previous five races at Richmond. But Byron's team decided to employ a one-stop strategy during the final 170-lap run, and he pitted for the final time on Lap 311, leaving the Hendrick Motorsports driver to fend off his challengers with much older tires.

By contrast, Hamlin pitted twice over the final stage, with the latter stop on Lap 354 to set the scene for his frantic run to the checkered flag.

The win was Hamlin's first top-10 finish of the season, as the Manchester High School alumnus has struggled adapting to the series' new Next Gen car.

Hamlin's 47th career win snapped a tie with Buck Baker for 17th on the NASCAR Cup win list.

Byron finished third after leading 122 laps.

Truex led 80 laps and finished fourth, and defending Cup champion Kyle Larson completed the top five.

Kyle Busch overcame a black flag when his pit crew attached tape to his front grille, but he rallied from a lap down to finish ninth. That put all four JGR Toyotas in the top 10 for the third consecutive Richmond race.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman finished eighth, giving Hendrick three drivers in the top 10 for the first time in Richmond since 2015. Chase Elliott, who entered Sunday as the points leader, finished 14th.

Ryan Blaney led the first 128 laps after starting from the pole, but his car wasn't nearly as strong as pit strategy dropped him out of the lead in Stage 2. Despite leading a lap in every Cup race this season, Blaney has yet to win this season and finished seventh.