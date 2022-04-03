Denny Hamlin charges to victory in Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Denny Hamlin rolled to one of the most unlikely victories of his NASCAR Cup career Sunday afternoon at Richmond Raceway.

Trailing race leader William Byron by more than 10 seconds with 20 laps remaining in the Toyota Owners 400, the former Chesterfield resident passed Byron on Lap 396 and held off Kevin Harvick by 0.552 seconds for his first victory of the season.

“Just drove as hard as I could,” Hamlin said. “So proud of this whole FedEx Camry team, they just never gave up.”

The win, the fourth of Hamlin’s career at his hometown track, was his first here since 2016 and gave Joe Gibbs Racing its 18th Cup victory in Richmond, the most of any organization.

Sunday’s script was quite different than the Cup Series’ two stops in Richmond last year.

Hamlin led the most laps in each of those races — 207 in April and 197 in September — but he had only a pair of second-place finishes to show for it. Sunday, he led only the final five laps, but that included the most important one.

“Nothing makes up” for not winning at Richmond last year, Hamlin said. “That’s just not the way that we think, right? You still think you should have won the ones you should have won.

“But it’s certainly exciting. It’s exciting to win them in this sort of fashion. You’d love to win by a lap, but if you can win on the last lap, that’s the more exciting way to win.”

Byron appeared to be in a great spot for his second win of the season until the final laps. He kept a comfortable cushion over second-place Martin Truex Jr., Hamlin’s teammate and winner of three of the previous five races at Richmond.

But Byron’s team decided to employ a one-stop strategy during the final 170-lap run, and he pitted for the final time on Lap 311, leaving the Hendrick Motorsports driver to fend off his challengers with much older tires.

By contrast, Hamlin pitted twice over the final stage, with the latter stop on Lap 354 to set the scene for his frantic run to the checkered flag.

The win was Hamlin’s first top-10 finish of the season, as the Manchester High School alumnus has struggled adapting to the series’ new Next Gen car.

“I told you guys on Saturday, like, am I concerned?” Hamlin said in the media center after his win. “No. Like, we’re going to be okay. We’re going to make the playoffs. If we don’t, then [Joe Gibbs] should fire me.”

That drew raised eyebrows from the team owner, who sat next to Hamlin during the interview.

“Really?” Gibbs interjected with a smile.

Replied Hamlin, “Instead now I’m going to ask for a raise.”

Following a round of laughs, Gibbs quipped, “You always do that.”

Hamlin’s 47th career win snapped a tie with Buck Baker for 17th on the NASCAR Cup win list.

Harvick’s runner-up finish was his first top-five of the season.

“Really it’s the first clean day we’ve had all year,” Harvick said. “The cars have been fast and we had a shot there at the end. I wanted to be close enough at the white [flag] to just take a swipe at him, but the lapped cars got in the way and I lost a little bit of ground. Still a great day for us and hopefully a little bit of momentum.”

Byron finished third after leading 122 laps. Truex led 80 laps and finished fourth, and defending Cup champion Kyle Larson completed the top five.

Christopher Bell finished sixth, and Kyle Busch — the series’ active leader with six Richmond wins — overcame a black flag when his pit crew attached tape to his front grille to finish ninth. That put all four JGR Toyotas in the top 10 for the third consecutive Richmond race.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman finished eighth, giving Hendrick three drivers in the top 10 for the first time in Richmond since 2015. Chase Elliott, who entered Sunday as the points leader, finished 14th.

Ryan Blaney led the first 128 laps after starting from the pole, but his car wasn’t nearly as strong when pit strategy dropped him out of the lead in Stage 2. Despite leading a lap in every Cup race this season, Blaney has yet to win this season and finished seventh.

He and Elliott are now tied atop the standings with 241 points. Hamlin moved to 20th, 93 behind the leaders.

RESULTS

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400 laps, 40 pts.

2. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 40.

3. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 43.

4. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 50.

5. (21) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400, 34.

6. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 44.

7. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 400, 46.

8. (28) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 29.

9. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 37.

10. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 27.

11. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 400, 26.

12. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 400, 25.

13. (19) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 27.

14. (15) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 33.

15. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 400, 22.

16. (14) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 400, 21.

17. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 399, 30.

18. (17) Harrison Burton, Ford, 399, 19.

19. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 399, 34.

20. (20) Austin Cindric, Ford, 399, 17.

21. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 398, 16.

22. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, 398, 15.

23. (5) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398, 14.

24. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 398, 13.

25. (22) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 397, 12.

26. (29) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 397, 11.

27. (26) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 396, 0.

28. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 396, 9.

29. (36) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 396, 8.

30. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 395, 7.

31. (31) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 392, 6.

32. (23) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 390, 0.

33. (35) JJ Yeley, Ford, 390, 0.

34. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 386, 3.

35. (27) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 291, 2.

36. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 241, 1.

37. (37) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet, suspension, 96, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.445 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 4 minutes, 43 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .552 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0-128; C.Bell 129-154; M.Truex 155-175; J.Logano 176; C.Bell 177-211; M.Truex 212-233; C.Bell 234; M.Truex 235-258; C.Bell 259; W.Byron 260-310; M.Truex 311-323; Ky.Busch 324; W.Byron 325-395; D.Hamlin 396-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 1 time for 128 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 122 laps; M.Truex, 4 times for 80 laps; C.Bell, 4 times for 63 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 5 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Logano, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Bowman, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; K.Larson, 1; A.Cindric, 1; D.Hamlin, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. R.Blaney, 241; 2. C.Elliott, 241; 3. M.Truex, 222; 4. W.Byron, 218; 5. J.Logano, 215; 6. R.Chastain, 214; 7. A.Bowman, 212; 8. K.Harvick, 193; 9. C.Briscoe, 192; 10. Ky.Busch, 191; 11. A.Almirola, 184; 12. K.Larson, 183; 13. T.Reddick, 183; 14. D.Suárez, 171; 15. A.Cindric, 170; 16. A.Dillon, 158.