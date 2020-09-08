Denny Hamlin has found a groove with crew chief Chris Gabehart

Gabehart shouldered the blame for the tape. Hamlin said he and Gabehart didn’t talk about that decision until near the start of this season, when they were chatting about strategy for the year.

“He’s like, ‘Are you not going to ask me why I put that thick piece of tape on your car?’” Hamlin said. “I was like, ‘Nah, I assumed you had a reason for it, so I just figure it is what it is. There’s nothing I can do about it. All I can do is go out there and drive as fast as I can every single lap and tell you the information that you need to make the car go faster.’”

Hamlin and Harvick have been on the fast track all season. Getting to the championship race as two of the final four, Hamlin said, would be “the right scenario.”

“There’s a lot of work that’s got to get done to get us to that point, but that’s probably the right thing when you think about how a championship should be crowned,” said Hamlin, who has three wins at Richmond and has finished lower than sixth just once in the past nine races here.

“But, our format’s a little different. You’ve got to go out and win that final one.”

Note: The Cup Series race will be the finale of four races in three days at the track. The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series runs the ToyotaCare 250 Thursday at 8 p.m. The Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250 is set for Friday at 7 p.m. Scheduled as part of a Saturday doubleheader with the Cup race is the Xfinity Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at 2 p.m. NBCSN will televise the Cup Series and Xfinity races. The Trucks race will be televised on FS1.