Depleted Washington aims for an upset victory against the Eagles on Sunday

Those scenarios also all involve the Football Team (6-9) winning its final two games of the season.

That's no easy task against the Eagles (8-7), who have an inside track on a playoff berth and could even lock one up on Sunday, in front of a FedEx Field crowd that will almost certainly contain lots of green.

The Eagles need a win and a Minnesota loss to Green Bay, hardly an outrageous thought with Kirk Cousins out. Then they need one of two other results - Carolina defeating New Orleans or San Francisco defeating Houston.

Because the games with help happen later in the day, the Eagles won't be able to walk off the field playoff-bound, which they did in 2018.

For Washington, there is also the lingering quarterback issue.

Rivera said on Monday he would play Kyle Allen some in the final two games, then offered a clarification hours later - Taylor Heinicke still gives the team "the best chance to win," but he wants to give Allen the opportunity to play should it present itself.

Heinicke's up-and-down season had some fans wondering if he was the answer after a four-game win streak, but as the team has crashed back to earth, that talk seems to have mostly dissipated.