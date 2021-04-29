'Derby Bill' Watson gives his Kentucky Derby picks

7) Mandaloun, Florent Geroux, 15/1 - Post time favorite every race, until now last colt to win Derby off 5th or worse prep race was 1956 Needles

8) Medina Spirit, John Velazquez, 15/1 - Bob Baffert 3 year old's demand respect, this gritty 5th stringer has steady in the money cashes, at 15-1 rare value

9) Hot Rod Charlie, Flavien Prat, 8/1 - Louisiana Derby champ rested & ready. Trainer Doug O`Neill looking for Derby hat trick [2012 I'll Have Another, 2016 Nyquist]

10) Midnight Bourbon, Mike Smith, 20/1 - 7-for-7 record in the moolah! Tiznow sired switches to Mike Smith, who is adding his 27th Derby

11) Dynamic One, Jose Ortiz, 20/1 - Loss to 72-1 was Bourbonic, with owner Mike Repole needing something stronger then his Vitamin Water or Bodyarmor products

12) Helium, Julien Leparoux, 50/1 - The Derby Champion in Tampa Bay was not Super Bowl like vs possibly lightest competition since a 7-9 division winner in CFL

13) Hidden stash, Rafael Bejarano, 50/1 - Female trainer and Syracuse basketball coach/owner looking for Cinderella final four finish

14) Essential Quality, Luis Saez, 2/1 - 0-11 Derby record has the Sheik Mohammed Bin far from the ruler of Churchill Downs ... until now?