'Derby Bill' Watson gives his Kentucky Derby picks
Kentucky Derby hopeful Rock Your World works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

Listen to "Derby Bill" Watson along with Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on "Off to the Races Radio" on ESPN Richmond.

Derby Bill's superfecta:

No. 15 Rock Your World

No. 1 Known Agenda

No. 8 Medina Spirit

No. 14 Essential Quality

Horse-by-horse (with jockey, odds)

1) Known Agenda, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 6/1 - Trainer Todd Pletcher catches dreaded rail with Florida Derby champ. Colt does have 4 starts at 1&1/8

2) Like the King, Drayden Van Dyke, 50/1 - Grade 3 Win at Turfway earns spot, same as 137th Kentucky Derby Champ Animal Kingdom. Sire won 2013 Belmont Stakes

3) Brooklyn Strong, Umberto Rispoli, 50/1 - $5,000 purchase by Brooklyn native owner has earned $225 large as last one in Derby

4) Keepmeinmind, David Cohen, 50/1 - 6th in Rebel Stakes, 5th in Bluegrass keeps solid 2 year old background way "out of my mind"

5) Sainthood, Corey Lanerie, 50/1 - Owner combo won 2018 Triple Crown with Justify but Sainthood title to anyone picking this longshot

6) O Besos, Marcelino Pedroza, 20/1 - Daddy was 2013 Derby champ Orb and may be the only true closer in race, with improving numbers every race

7) Mandaloun, Florent Geroux, 15/1 - Post time favorite every race, until now last colt to win Derby off 5th or worse prep race was 1956 Needles

8) Medina Spirit, John Velazquez, 15/1 - Bob Baffert 3 year old's demand respect, this gritty 5th stringer has steady in the money cashes, at 15-1 rare value

9) Hot Rod Charlie, Flavien Prat, 8/1 - Louisiana Derby champ rested & ready. Trainer Doug O`Neill looking for Derby hat trick [2012 I'll Have Another, 2016 Nyquist]

10) Midnight Bourbon, Mike Smith, 20/1 - 7-for-7 record in the moolah! Tiznow sired switches to Mike Smith, who is adding his 27th Derby

11) Dynamic One, Jose Ortiz, 20/1 - Loss to 72-1 was Bourbonic, with owner Mike Repole needing something stronger then his Vitamin Water or Bodyarmor products

12) Helium, Julien Leparoux, 50/1 - The Derby Champion in Tampa Bay was not Super Bowl like vs possibly lightest competition since a 7-9 division winner in CFL

13) Hidden stash, Rafael Bejarano, 50/1 - Female trainer and Syracuse basketball coach/owner looking for Cinderella final four finish

14) Essential Quality, Luis Saez, 2/1 - 0-11 Derby record has the Sheik Mohammed Bin far from the ruler of Churchill Downs ... until now?

15) Rock Your World, Joel Rosario, 5/1 - First win on dirt was Santa Anita Derby where 10 winners have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby

16) King Fury, Brian Hernandez Jr., 20/1 - Lexington Win has Curlin Sired colt rolling; has veteran Virginia Derby/Oaks Champion trainer; 2 wins at Churchill

17) Highly Motivated, Javier Castellano, 10/1 - History says Bluegrass Stakes losers far better in derby [Street Sense 2007, Thunder Gulch 1995]

18) Super Stock, Ricardo Santana, Jr., 30/1 - Owner Erv Woolsey has steered careers of the Arkansas Derby winner along with country music great George Strait

19) Sour and Sandwich, Tyler Gaffalione, 30/1 - Owner on board with Campbell Soup Co. But must add some spice to be MMM MMM GOOD vs. tougher field

20) Boubonic, Kendrick Carmouche, 30/1 - Stunned NY NY @72-1 in Wood Memorial win. Does historic Calumet Farm has another Carmouche stunner in tank?

