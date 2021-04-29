'Derby Bill' Watson gives his Kentucky Derby picks

Listen to "Derby Bill" Watson along with Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on "Off to the Races Radio" on ESPN Richmond.
Derby Bill's superfecta:
No. 15 Rock Your World
No. 1 Known Agenda
No. 8 Medina Spirit
No. 14 Essential Quality
Horse-by-horse (with jockey, odds)
1) Known Agenda, Irad Ortiz, Jr., 6/1 - Trainer Todd Pletcher catches dreaded rail with Florida Derby champ. Colt does have 4 starts at 1&1/8
2) Like the King, Drayden Van Dyke, 50/1 - Grade 3 Win at Turfway earns spot, same as 137th Kentucky Derby Champ Animal Kingdom. Sire won 2013 Belmont Stakes
3) Brooklyn Strong, Umberto Rispoli, 50/1 - $5,000 purchase by Brooklyn native owner has earned $225 large as last one in Derby
4) Keepmeinmind, David Cohen, 50/1 - 6th in Rebel Stakes, 5th in Bluegrass keeps solid 2 year old background way "out of my mind"
5) Sainthood, Corey Lanerie, 50/1 - Owner combo won 2018 Triple Crown with Justify but Sainthood title to anyone picking this longshot
6) O Besos, Marcelino Pedroza, 20/1 - Daddy was 2013 Derby champ Orb and may be the only true closer in race, with improving numbers every race
7) Mandaloun, Florent Geroux, 15/1 - Post time favorite every race, until now last colt to win Derby off 5th or worse prep race was 1956 Needles
8) Medina Spirit, John Velazquez, 15/1 - Bob Baffert 3 year old's demand respect, this gritty 5th stringer has steady in the money cashes, at 15-1 rare value
9) Hot Rod Charlie, Flavien Prat, 8/1 - Louisiana Derby champ rested & ready. Trainer Doug O`Neill looking for Derby hat trick [2012 I'll Have Another, 2016 Nyquist]
10) Midnight Bourbon, Mike Smith, 20/1 - 7-for-7 record in the moolah! Tiznow sired switches to Mike Smith, who is adding his 27th Derby
11) Dynamic One, Jose Ortiz, 20/1 - Loss to 72-1 was Bourbonic, with owner Mike Repole needing something stronger then his Vitamin Water or Bodyarmor products
12) Helium, Julien Leparoux, 50/1 - The Derby Champion in Tampa Bay was not Super Bowl like vs possibly lightest competition since a 7-9 division winner in CFL
13) Hidden stash, Rafael Bejarano, 50/1 - Female trainer and Syracuse basketball coach/owner looking for Cinderella final four finish
14) Essential Quality, Luis Saez, 2/1 - 0-11 Derby record has the Sheik Mohammed Bin far from the ruler of Churchill Downs ... until now?
15) Rock Your World, Joel Rosario, 5/1 - First win on dirt was Santa Anita Derby where 10 winners have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby
16) King Fury, Brian Hernandez Jr., 20/1 - Lexington Win has Curlin Sired colt rolling; has veteran Virginia Derby/Oaks Champion trainer; 2 wins at Churchill
17) Highly Motivated, Javier Castellano, 10/1 - History says Bluegrass Stakes losers far better in derby [Street Sense 2007, Thunder Gulch 1995]
18) Super Stock, Ricardo Santana, Jr., 30/1 - Owner Erv Woolsey has steered careers of the Arkansas Derby winner along with country music great George Strait
19) Sour and Sandwich, Tyler Gaffalione, 30/1 - Owner on board with Campbell Soup Co. But must add some spice to be MMM MMM GOOD vs. tougher field
20) Boubonic, Kendrick Carmouche, 30/1 - Stunned NY NY @72-1 in Wood Memorial win. Does historic Calumet Farm has another Carmouche stunner in tank?