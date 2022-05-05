'Derby Bill' Watson gives his Kentucky Derby picks

'Derby Bill' predicts the Kentucky Derby
“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 25. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on WXGI or theracingbiz.com.
Watson’s Kentucky Derby superfecta: No. 1 Mo Donegal, No. 3 Epicenter, No. 6 Messier and No. 10 Zandon
Horse, Trainer, Jockey, Odds
1. Mo Donegal, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 10-1
Dangerous closer has a win over Derby favorite Zandon. New un-dreaded gate post allows his late turn of foot.
2. Happy Jack, Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 30-1
Trainer Doug O`Neill has 2 Derby wins. I'll have Another play as this colt has lost past 3 races by 49 lengths.
People are also reading…
3. Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 7-2
Checks every handicapper's box: tactical speed, class, win over the track. Favorite by post to end Trainer's 0-23 Derby record.
4. Summer Is Tomorrow, Bhupat Seemar, Mickael Barzalona, 30-1
Full send for America debut after being run down by Crown Pride in UAE Derby (50-1+) to crack top 10.
5. Smile Happy, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 20-1
Son of Runhappy favored last 2 vs. Epicenter & Zandon, but 0-2 record. Needs return of 2-year-old form.
6. Messier, Tim Yakteen, John Velazquez, 8-1
Previous trainer has done well here (Baffert), Tim Yakteen adds intrigue to not Mess this up.
7. Crown Pride, Koichi Shintani, Christophe Lemaire, 20-1
Japanese horses are on fire but since 2000 UAE Derby has produced 16 starters, none finished on board.
8. Charge It, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 20-1
Sire Tapit has produced 4 Belmont Stakes Champions, so favoring this one for my pick in NY, not Louisville.
9. Tiz the Bomb, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 30-1
Struck gold at Turfway Park last 2, and a turf monster to be down the stretch a bit.
10. Zandon, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 3-1
Chad Brown (0-6) wants this one as bad as Derby Bill wants Dairy Queen; Zandon the star of Derby week talk.
11. Pioneer of Medina, Todd Pletcher, Joe Bravo, 30-1
Will remove blinkers then see 30-1 odds and rear ends of the same 2 favorites that smoked him in the past.
12. Taiba, Tim Yakteen, Mike Smith, 12-1
One colt has won Derby in 3rd start [1883] leaving mind blowing Santa Anita Derby win; a degenerate's enigma.
13. Simplification, Antonio Sano, Jose Ortiz, 20-1
Sire Not This Time, an appropriate first trip out of Gulfstream Park dropping 2 to there to White Abarrio.
14. Barber Road, John Ortiz, Reylu Gutierrez, 30-1
His closing style (Belmont suited) must be career best since starting career in a sprint at Colonial Downs.
15. White Abarrio, Saffie Joseph Jr., Tyler Gaffalione, 10-1
Striking Gray originally sold for $7,500; won Gr.1 Florida Derby [$582,800], that race produced 24 Derby champions.
16. Cyberknife, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 20-1
Ramsey bred; Gunrunner sired; Storybook Louisville bred trainer Brad Cox has Arkansas Derby champ a juicy 20-1.
17. Classic Causeway, Brian Lynch, Julien Leparoux, 30-1
Post 17 jinx and 11th in Florida Derby have Causeway looking for Courtney Cambell Causeway back to Tampa Bay glory days.
18. Tawny Port, Brad Cox, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1
Won Lexington stalking Allowance level competition, fifth vs Derby level colts; third race in 36 days.
19. Zozos, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20-1
Colt named after Zozo's, the Minnesota-based owner's favorite eatery in US Virgin Islands. At 20-1 go easy on Derby pie.
20. Ethereal Road, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Contreras, 30-1
Sired by 4-time Gr.1 winner Virginia-bred Quality Road, but finished seventh and fourth pre-Derby for legendary trainer D. Wayne Lucas