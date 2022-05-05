 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'Derby Bill' Watson gives his Kentucky Derby picks

  • 0
Zandon is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

FILE - The field of 19 horses and riders bolt out of the starting gate during the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is moving closer to normalcy after two years of upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

 Brynn Anderson

'Derby Bill' predicts the Kentucky Derby

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 25. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on WXGI or theracingbiz.com.

Watson’s Kentucky Derby superfecta: No. 1 Mo Donegal, No. 3 Epicenter, No. 6 Messier and No. 10 Zandon

Horse, Trainer, Jockey, Odds

1. Mo Donegal, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 10-1

Dangerous closer has a win over Derby favorite Zandon. New un-dreaded gate post allows his late turn of foot.

2. Happy Jack, Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 30-1

Trainer Doug O`Neill has 2 Derby wins. I'll have Another play as this colt has lost past 3 races by 49 lengths.

People are also reading…

3. Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 7-2

Checks every handicapper's box: tactical speed, class, win over the track. Favorite by post to end Trainer's 0-23 Derby record.

4. Summer Is Tomorrow, Bhupat Seemar, Mickael Barzalona, 30-1

Full send for America debut after being run down by Crown Pride in UAE Derby (50-1+) to crack top 10.

5. Smile Happy, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 20-1

Son of Runhappy favored last 2 vs. Epicenter & Zandon, but 0-2 record. Needs return of 2-year-old form.

6. Messier, Tim Yakteen, John Velazquez, 8-1

Previous trainer has done well here (Baffert), Tim Yakteen adds intrigue to not Mess this up.

7. Crown Pride, Koichi Shintani, Christophe Lemaire, 20-1

Japanese horses are on fire but since 2000 UAE Derby has produced 16 starters, none finished on board.

8. Charge It, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 20-1

Sire Tapit has produced 4 Belmont Stakes Champions, so favoring this one for my pick in NY, not Louisville.

9. Tiz the Bomb, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 30-1

Struck gold at Turfway Park last 2, and a turf monster to be down the stretch a bit.

10. Zandon, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 3-1

Chad Brown (0-6) wants this one as bad as Derby Bill wants Dairy Queen; Zandon the star of Derby week talk.

11. Pioneer of Medina, Todd Pletcher, Joe Bravo, 30-1

Will remove blinkers then see 30-1 odds and rear ends of the same 2 favorites that smoked him in the past.

12. Taiba, Tim Yakteen, Mike Smith, 12-1

One colt has won Derby in 3rd start [1883] leaving mind blowing Santa Anita Derby win; a degenerate's enigma.

13. Simplification, Antonio Sano, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

Sire Not This Time, an appropriate first trip out of Gulfstream Park dropping 2 to there to White Abarrio.

14. Barber Road, John Ortiz, Reylu Gutierrez, 30-1

His closing style (Belmont suited) must be career best since starting career in a sprint at Colonial Downs.

15. White Abarrio, Saffie Joseph Jr., Tyler Gaffalione, 10-1

Striking Gray originally sold for $7,500; won Gr.1 Florida Derby [$582,800], that race produced 24 Derby champions.

16. Cyberknife, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 20-1

Ramsey bred; Gunrunner sired; Storybook Louisville bred trainer Brad Cox has Arkansas Derby champ a juicy 20-1.

17. Classic Causeway, Brian Lynch, Julien Leparoux, 30-1

Post 17 jinx and 11th in Florida Derby have Causeway looking for Courtney Cambell Causeway back to Tampa Bay glory days.

18. Tawny Port, Brad Cox, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

Won Lexington stalking Allowance level competition, fifth vs Derby level colts; third race in 36 days.

19. Zozos, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20-1

Colt named after Zozo's, the Minnesota-based owner's favorite eatery in US Virgin Islands. At 20-1 go easy on Derby pie.

20. Ethereal Road, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Contreras, 30-1

Sired by 4-time Gr.1 winner Virginia-bred Quality Road, but finished seventh and fourth pre-Derby for legendary trainer D. Wayne Lucas

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News