'Derby Bill' Watson gives his Kentucky Derby picks

'Derby Bill' predicts the Kentucky Derby

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 25. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on WXGI or theracingbiz.com.

Watson’s Kentucky Derby superfecta: No. 1 Mo Donegal, No. 3 Epicenter, No. 6 Messier and No. 10 Zandon

Horse, Trainer, Jockey, Odds

1. Mo Donegal, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 10-1

Dangerous closer has a win over Derby favorite Zandon. New un-dreaded gate post allows his late turn of foot.

2. Happy Jack, Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 30-1

Trainer Doug O`Neill has 2 Derby wins. I'll have Another play as this colt has lost past 3 races by 49 lengths.

3. Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 7-2

Checks every handicapper's box: tactical speed, class, win over the track. Favorite by post to end Trainer's 0-23 Derby record.

4. Summer Is Tomorrow, Bhupat Seemar, Mickael Barzalona, 30-1

Full send for America debut after being run down by Crown Pride in UAE Derby (50-1+) to crack top 10.

5. Smile Happy, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 20-1

Son of Runhappy favored last 2 vs. Epicenter & Zandon, but 0-2 record. Needs return of 2-year-old form.

6. Messier, Tim Yakteen, John Velazquez, 8-1

Previous trainer has done well here (Baffert), Tim Yakteen adds intrigue to not Mess this up.

7. Crown Pride, Koichi Shintani, Christophe Lemaire, 20-1

Japanese horses are on fire but since 2000 UAE Derby has produced 16 starters, none finished on board.

8. Charge It, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 20-1

Sire Tapit has produced 4 Belmont Stakes Champions, so favoring this one for my pick in NY, not Louisville.

9. Tiz the Bomb, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 30-1

Struck gold at Turfway Park last 2, and a turf monster to be down the stretch a bit.

10. Zandon, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 3-1

Chad Brown (0-6) wants this one as bad as Derby Bill wants Dairy Queen; Zandon the star of Derby week talk.

11. Pioneer of Medina, Todd Pletcher, Joe Bravo, 30-1

Will remove blinkers then see 30-1 odds and rear ends of the same 2 favorites that smoked him in the past.

12. Taiba, Tim Yakteen, Mike Smith, 12-1

One colt has won Derby in 3rd start [1883] leaving mind blowing Santa Anita Derby win; a degenerate's enigma.

13. Simplification, Antonio Sano, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

Sire Not This Time, an appropriate first trip out of Gulfstream Park dropping 2 to there to White Abarrio.

14. Barber Road, John Ortiz, Reylu Gutierrez, 30-1

His closing style (Belmont suited) must be career best since starting career in a sprint at Colonial Downs.

15. White Abarrio, Saffie Joseph Jr., Tyler Gaffalione, 10-1

Striking Gray originally sold for $7,500; won Gr.1 Florida Derby [$582,800], that race produced 24 Derby champions.

16. Cyberknife, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 20-1

Ramsey bred; Gunrunner sired; Storybook Louisville bred trainer Brad Cox has Arkansas Derby champ a juicy 20-1.

17. Classic Causeway, Brian Lynch, Julien Leparoux, 30-1

Post 17 jinx and 11th in Florida Derby have Causeway looking for Courtney Cambell Causeway back to Tampa Bay glory days.

18. Tawny Port, Brad Cox, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

Won Lexington stalking Allowance level competition, fifth vs Derby level colts; third race in 36 days.

19. Zozos, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20-1

Colt named after Zozo's, the Minnesota-based owner's favorite eatery in US Virgin Islands. At 20-1 go easy on Derby pie.

20. Ethereal Road, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Contreras, 30-1