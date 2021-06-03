'Derby' Bill Watson makes his Belmont picks

‘Derby’ Bill Watson makes his Preakness picks
“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 24. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on WXGI or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Belmont superfecta: No. 4 Hot Rod Charlie, No. 6 Known Agenda, No. 7 Rock Your World, No. 2 Essential Quality.
Horse Trainer Jockey Odds
1. Bourbonic, Todd Pletcher, Kendrick Carmouche, 15-1
Trainer Todd Pletcher's Wood Memorial shocker [$146.50] was 13th in Derby, will be hard pressed to finish top 5 in NY Return
2. Essential Quality, Brad Cox, Luis Saez, 2-1
Kentucky Derby favorite Buried Preakness champ Rombauer in Blue Grass Stakes, earning favorite status for Belmont
3. Rombauer, Michael McCarthy, John Velasquez, 3-1
Perfect spot in Preakness win; faces tough task wheeling back vs. talented, well-rested top 4 here
4. Hot Rod Charlie, Doug O'Neill, Flavien Prat, 7-2
Preakness winning jock Flavian Prat opted to jump ship and try to wire-to-wire this small but talented field
5. France Go de Ina, Hideyuki Mori, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1
Needs a million-dollar bonus performance just not seen by me here
6. Known Agenda, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1
No. 1 Post in Derby was death sentence! Belmont 1 &1/2 mile gives 2007 Belmont Runner-up Curlin's kid big rebound chance
7. Rock Your World, John Sadler, Joel Rosario, 9-2
Fourth colt with 100 Beyer figures will get better trip from 2 time [2013,2019] Belmont champion jockey Joel Rosario rolling up front
8. Overtook, Todd Pletcher, Manny Franco, 20-1
Third string for Pletcher taking major jump in class with career best 83 Beyer, leaves me uninspired to spend a buck here