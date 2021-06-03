'Derby' Bill Watson makes his Belmont picks

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 24. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on WXGI or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Belmont superfecta: No. 4 Hot Rod Charlie, No. 6 Known Agenda, No. 7 Rock Your World, No. 2 Essential Quality.