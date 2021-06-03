 Skip to main content
'Derby' Bill Watson makes his Belmont picks
Belmont Stakes entrant Hot Rod Charlie takes a training run on the main track ahead of the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 24. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on WXGI or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Belmont superfecta: No. 4 Hot Rod Charlie, No. 6 Known Agenda, No. 7 Rock Your World, No. 2 Essential Quality.

Horse Trainer Jockey Odds

1. Bourbonic, Todd Pletcher, Kendrick Carmouche, 15-1

Trainer Todd Pletcher's Wood Memorial shocker [$146.50] was 13th in Derby, will be hard pressed to finish top 5 in NY Return

2. Essential Quality, Brad Cox, Luis Saez, 2-1

Kentucky Derby favorite Buried Preakness champ Rombauer in Blue Grass Stakes, earning favorite status for Belmont

3. Rombauer, Michael McCarthy, John Velasquez, 3-1

Perfect spot in Preakness win; faces tough task wheeling back vs. talented, well-rested top 4 here

4. Hot Rod Charlie, Doug O'Neill, Flavien Prat, 7-2

Preakness winning jock Flavian Prat opted to jump ship and try to wire-to-wire this small but talented field

5. France Go de Ina, Hideyuki Mori, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

Needs a million-dollar bonus performance just not seen by me here

6. Known Agenda, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1

No. 1 Post in Derby was death sentence! Belmont 1 &1/2 mile gives 2007 Belmont Runner-up Curlin's kid big rebound chance

7. Rock Your World, John Sadler, Joel Rosario, 9-2

Fourth colt with 100 Beyer figures will get better trip from 2 time [2013,2019] Belmont champion jockey Joel Rosario rolling up front

8. Overtook, Todd Pletcher, Manny Franco, 20-1

Third string for Pletcher taking major jump in class with career best 83 Beyer, leaves me uninspired to spend a buck here

