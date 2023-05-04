Handicapper "Derby" Bill Watson can be heard alongside Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe and Darrell Wood on "Off to the Races Radio" Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. on ESPN Richmond and TheRacingBiz.com.

His Kentucky Derby Superfecta: No. 17 Derma Sotogake, No. 9 Skinner, No. 5 Tapit Trace, No. 15 Forte.

Post Time: Saturday, 6:57 p.m. Eastern, NBC.

- - -

1. Hit Show (30-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Manny Franco

There hasn’t been a horse that's placed in the money from dreaded Post 1 since Lookin at Lee (second) in 2017.

- - -

2. Verifying (15-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Trainer Brad Cox has four in Derby. Verifying's 99 Beyer in Blue Grass makes him 1st string losing by just a neck to Tapit Trace.

- - -

3. Two Phil's (12-1)

Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

Maiden winner at Colonial Downs (July 18th) following in 1997 footsteps of Gr. 1 Champion Victory Gallop, also a listed New Kent "Stakes maiden" winner.

- - -

4. Confidence Game (20-1)

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: James Graham

In last race won the Grade 2 Rebel @ 18-1 in slop, and that, my friends, lost my confidence in prep even with two lower-level wins at Churchill Downs.

- - -

5. Tapit Trice (5-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Pletcher barn more loaded then the $100K+ crowd on Mint Juleps. Tapit Trice has victories at 4 different tracks closing in each race like a real estate agent

- - -

6. Kingsbarns (12-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Hit 37 MPH late in Louisiana Derby making lightly raced Uncle Mo 3-3 record formidable. Trying to fight the "Curse of Apollo" with no starts as a juvenile.

- - -

7. Reincarnate (50-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John Velazquez

Since leaving Bob Baffert's West Coast barn for Derby dreams was beaten easily in 2 trips at Oaklawn, like a 50 cent corn beef sandwich by Derby bill

- - -

8. Mage (15-1)

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

NBC Horse analyst Steve Kornacki ("MR. KHAKI") likes this talented improving colt, and pardon the TV overdose, but the 15-1+ price is right for exotics.

- - -

9. Skinner (20-1)

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Derby future tickets at 38-1 or more are salivating over this Wiseguy Horse after blanket finish with Practical Move & AE Mandarin Hero in SA Derby.

- - -

10. Practical Move (10-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

Breeder Chad Brown, trainer Tim Yakteen no joke here. Heads East where Derby distance question marks and shaky starts a issue in this stampede.

- - -

11. Disarm (30-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

This year's Epicenter for HOF trainer Steve Asmussen squeaked into Derby with 3rd in Grade 3 Lexington. Better suited for Belmont distance to me.

- - -

12. Jace's Road (15-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Adds speed to field. Fourth stringer for trainer Brad Cox but any 50-1 movies with this listed stake winner stepping way up are at 200-1

- - -

13. Sun Thunder (50-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Can't say this son of Into Mischief has not tried upper-level swings after Maiden 90K win but last two outings lacked thunder. May drift towards 100-1

- - -

14. Angel of Empire (8-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer won 2021 Derby with Mandaloun through disqualification. Angel of Empire may be a more classic win. Prat rides choice over Kingsbarns mount.

- - -

15. Forte (3-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Colt grazed more than me in Virginia in 2022 and that accomplishment makes 2-year-old champion, Florida Derby gritty win favorites tag.

- - -

16. Raise Cain (50-1)

Trainer: Ben Colebrook

Jockey: Gerardo Corrales

Grade 3 Gotham win in the mud. Huge longshot tag considering immortal Triple Crown winning Secretariat is the only Gotham participant to ever win the Kentucky Derby.

- - -

17. Derma Sotogake (10-1)

Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

History says to MIND YOUR BISCUITS when thinking No. 17. UAE Derby Beyer conversion was like YEN to US Dollar for Japanese-bred horse.

- - -

18. Rocket Can (30-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Arkansas Derby favorite has not improved since Holy Bull win but adding blinkers as Alvarado/Mott combo keep the Rocket from over 25-1 territory.

- - -

19. Lord Miles (30-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Paco Lopez

The Lord was with them in the Grade 2 Wood. Three-time Virginia Derby champion owner enters 1 of 8 Secretariat descendants in Derby 149.

- - -

20. Continuar (50-1)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Odds will be 100-1 and rising. Has a better chance of using Gio Ponti sire line to try the grass down the stretch either in America or Tokyo.

PHOTOS: Kentucky Derby Day hat contest at Rosie's, Colonial Downs