‘Derby’ Bill Watson makes his Preakness picks

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 24. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on WXGI or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Preakness superfecta: No. 5 Midnight Bourbon, No. 10 Concert Tour, No. 3 Medina Spirit, No. 4 Crowded Trade.

Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1. Ram Ricardo Santana Jr. D. Wayne Lukas 30/1

Hall of Fame trainer Lukas has six Preakness victories and was a basketball coach, so local VCU Rams fans may try for the 1 and 3/16th longshot 3-pointer.

2. Keepmeinmind David Cohen Robertino Diodoro 15/1

Spendthrift Farm had last year’s Preakness runner-up Authentic, but Keepmeinmind was a much better 2-year-old than 3-year-old so far.

3. Medina Spirit John Velazquez Bob Baffert 9/5

Derby winner will face early speed “Chaos” on track from stablemate, with others that must pressure pace to beat front-runner favorites for Triple Crown bid.