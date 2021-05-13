‘Derby’ Bill Watson makes his Preakness picks
“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 24. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on WXGI or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Preakness superfecta: No. 5 Midnight Bourbon, No. 10 Concert Tour, No. 3 Medina Spirit, No. 4 Crowded Trade.
Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1. Ram Ricardo Santana Jr. D. Wayne Lukas 30/1
Hall of Fame trainer Lukas has six Preakness victories and was a basketball coach, so local VCU Rams fans may try for the 1 and 3/16th longshot 3-pointer.
2. Keepmeinmind David Cohen Robertino Diodoro 15/1
Spendthrift Farm had last year’s Preakness runner-up Authentic, but Keepmeinmind was a much better 2-year-old than 3-year-old so far.
3. Medina Spirit John Velazquez Bob Baffert 9/5
Derby winner will face early speed “Chaos” on track from stablemate, with others that must pressure pace to beat front-runner favorites for Triple Crown bid.
4. Crowded Trade Javier Castellano Chad Brown 10/1
Chad Brown opted to skip Kentucky Derby with this second-stringer as owners try to repeat 2017 Preakness winner Cloud Computing’s well-rested approach.
5. Midnight Bourbon Irad Ortiz Jr. Steve Asmussen 5/1
Bumped Kentucky Derby start iced Bourbon’s bid in Kentucky, but Ortiz will have classy son of Hall of Famer Tiznow ready to pounce at the old hilltop.
6. Rombauer Flavien Prat Mike McCarthy 12/1
Won El Camino Real Derby automatic qualifier to Preakness on synthetic, with only other win on turf for this deep closer.
7. France Go de Ina TBD Hideyuki Mori 20/1
American pedigree, Japan-based. Has only one chance to challenge pace early and stick around late as huge longshot.
8. Unbridled Honor Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 15/1
Complete surprise if this maiden winner at 22 large level has a chance off some uninspiring numbers for Hall of Fame trainer Pletcher.
9. Risk Taking Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 15/1
Not the strongest bunch in this year’s Preakness, so Chad takes a stab that Risk will repeat Withers’ winning form at a solid price.
10. Concert Tour Mike Smith Bob Baffert 5/2