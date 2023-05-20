Brown Grove given historic landmark status; DarKoaster ride opens; Top 5 this weekend
‘Derby’ Bill Watson makes his Preakness picks
“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 25. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe and Darrell Wood on “Off to the Races Radio” Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. on ESPN Richmond and
TheRacingBiz.com. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1. National Treasure John Velazquez Bob Baffert 4-1
National Treasure deserves attention. Baffert has won the Preakness seven times, so he knows the way to the winner’s circle.
2. Chase The Chaos Sheldon Russell Ed Moger Jr. 50-1
Hometown jockey Sheldon Russell has hands full here. Chaos off eighth in California Derby and only route race on dirt seventh in San Felipe (G2).
3. Mage Javier Castellano Gustavo Delgado 8-5
Only win wagering value on favorite where available 6-1 that Mage will win the Triple Crown. It means bet $100 to make a profit of $600.
4. Coffeewithchris Jamie Rodriguez John Salzman Jr. 20-1
Maryland bred has not won Preakness since Deputed Testimony (1983). The fifth in Frederico Tesio behind No. 6 Perform has connections trying to hit board.
5. Red Route One Joel Rosario Steve Asmussen 10-1
One run deep closer will need Derby-type pace for chance to repeat career-best. Oaklawn win, but I’d love to see a switch to turf that allows his style more.
6. Perform Feargal Lynch Shug McGaughey 15-1
Perform is a son of Good Magic, same sire as Mage. Owners supplemented Perform to the Preakness on entry day for a cost of $150,000.
7. Blazing Sevens Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad Brown 6-1
Brown is bringing Blazing Sevens after skipping the Derby. Brown won last year with Early Voting and in 2017 with Cloud Computing after neither ran in Derby.
Today in sports history: May 19
1910: Cy Young, career leader in major league victories, wins No. 500
1910 — Cy Young, the career leader in major league victories, wins No. 500 as the Cleveland Indians defeat Washington 5-4 in 11 innings.
AP FILE
1973: Secretariat rallies from last to win Preakness
1973 — Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, rallies from last with a powerful move on the clubhouse turn to win the Preakness Stakes by 2½ lengths over Sham. There is controversy over the timing of the race as original teletimer time was 1:55 for the 1 3/16-mile race. Pimlico amends it to 1:54 2/5, two days later.
AP FILE
2007: Curlin, ridden by Robby Albarado, nips Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense to win Preakness
2007 — Curlin, ridden by Robby Albarado, nips Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense by putting his head in front on the final stride, winning the Preakness Stakes in a riveting finish. The winning time was a blazing 1:53.46, equaling the stakes record of 1:53 2/5.
AP FILE
2012: I’ll Have Another overtakes Bodemeister down the stretch to win Preakness
2012 — I’ll Have Another overtakes Bodemeister down the stretch to win the Preakness. Like the Kentucky Derby, I’ll Have Another races from behind to beat pacesetter Bodemeister, who also finished second in the Derby. I’ll Have Another, ridden by Mario Gutierrez, covers the 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.94.
AP FILE
2017: Cleveland Cavaliers steamroll Boston Celtics 130-86 to claim 13th straight playoff victory
2017 — LeBron James scores 30 points, Kevin Love had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers steamroll the Boston Celtics 130-86 to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals and tie an NBA record with their 13th straight playoff victory.
AP FILE
2018: Justify holds off several hard-charging challengers, wins the Preakness Stakes
2018 — Justify holds off several hard-charging challengers and wins the Preakness Stakes on a sloppy, slippery track. Ridden by Mike Smith, the 2-5 favorite wins by a half-length after completing the race in 1:55.93. Bravazo edges Tenfold for second. Trainer Bob Baffert ties D. Wayne Lukas’ record with his 14th Triple Crown victory and matches 19th-century trainer R.W. Walden with his seventh Preakness title.
AP FILE