





‘Derby’ Bill Watson makes his Preakness picks

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 25. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe and Darrell Wood on “Off to the Races Radio” Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. on ESPN Richmond and TheRacingBiz.com.

Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1. National Treasure John Velazquez Bob Baffert 4-1

National Treasure deserves attention. Baffert has won the Preakness seven times, so he knows the way to the winner’s circle.

2. Chase The Chaos Sheldon Russell Ed Moger Jr. 50-1

Hometown jockey Sheldon Russell has hands full here. Chaos off eighth in California Derby and only route race on dirt seventh in San Felipe (G2).

3. Mage Javier Castellano Gustavo Delgado 8-5

Only win wagering value on favorite where available 6-1 that Mage will win the Triple Crown. It means bet $100 to make a profit of $600.

4. Coffeewithchris Jamie Rodriguez John Salzman Jr. 20-1

Maryland bred has not won Preakness since Deputed Testimony (1983). The fifth in Frederico Tesio behind No. 6 Perform has connections trying to hit board.

5. Red Route One Joel Rosario Steve Asmussen 10-1

One run deep closer will need Derby-type pace for chance to repeat career-best. Oaklawn win, but I’d love to see a switch to turf that allows his style more.

6. Perform Feargal Lynch Shug McGaughey 15-1

Perform is a son of Good Magic, same sire as Mage. Owners supplemented Perform to the Preakness on entry day for a cost of $150,000.

7. Blazing Sevens Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad Brown 6-1

Brown is bringing Blazing Sevens after skipping the Derby. Brown won last year with Early Voting and in 2017 with Cloud Computing after neither ran in Derby.