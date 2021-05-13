'Derby' Bill Watson makes his Preakness picks

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 24. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on WXGI or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Preakness superfecta: No. 5 Midnight Bourbon, No. 10 Concert Tour, No. 3 Medina Spirit, No. 4 Crowded Trade.
Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1. Ram, Ricardo Santana Jr., D. Wayne Lukas, 30/1
HOF Trainer Lukas has 6 Preakness wins, was a basketball coach, so local Ram fans may try for the 1 & 3/16th longshot 3 pointer
2. Keepmeinmind, David Cohen, Robertino Diodoro, 15/1
Spendthrift Farm had last year's Preakness runner-up Authentic, but Keepmeinmind was a much better 2-year-old then 3-year-old so far
3. Medina Spirit, John Velazquez, Bob Baffert, 9/5
Derby winner will face early speed "Chaos" on track from stablemate, with others that must pressure pace to beat front runner favorites for Triple Crown bid
4. Crowded Trade, Javier Castellano, Chad Brown, 10/1
Chad Brown opted to skip Kentucky Derby with this second stringer as owners try to repeat 2017 Preakness winner Cloud Computing's well rested approach
5. Midnight Bourbon, Irad Ortiz Jr., Steve Asmussen, 5/1
Bumped Derby start iced bourbon's bid in Kentucky but Irad Ortiz Jr. will have classy son of HOF Tiznow ready to pounce at old hilltop
6. Rombauer, Flavien Prat, Mike McCarthy, 12/1
Won El Camino Real Derby automatic qualifier to Preakness on Synthetic with only other win on turf for this deep closer
7. France Go de Ina, TBD, Hideyuki Mori, 20/1
American pedigree, Japan based. Has only one chance to challenge pace early and stick around late as huge longshot
8. Unbridled Honor, Luis Saez, Todd Pletcher, 15/1
Complete surprise if this maiden winner at 22 large level has a chance off some uninspiring numbers for HOF Trainer Pletcher
9. Risk Taking, Jose Ortiz, Chad Brown, 15/1
Not the strongest bunch in this years Preakness, so Chad takes a stab that Risk will repeat Withers' winning form at a solid price
10. Concert Tour, Mike Smith, Bob Baffert, 5/2
Fresh colt may just have a tankful - cherished by all travelers to Preakness by land or road - filling up early pace dual with the favorite