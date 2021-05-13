'Derby' Bill Watson makes his Preakness picks

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 24. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on WXGI or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Preakness superfecta: No. 5 Midnight Bourbon, No. 10 Concert Tour, No. 3 Medina Spirit, No. 4 Crowded Trade.

Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1. Ram, Ricardo Santana Jr., D. Wayne Lukas, 30/1

HOF Trainer Lukas has 6 Preakness wins, was a basketball coach, so local Ram fans may try for the 1 & 3/16th longshot 3 pointer

2. Keepmeinmind, David Cohen, Robertino Diodoro, 15/1

Spendthrift Farm had last year's Preakness runner-up Authentic, but Keepmeinmind was a much better 2-year-old then 3-year-old so far

3. Medina Spirit, John Velazquez, Bob Baffert, 9/5

Derby winner will face early speed "Chaos" on track from stablemate, with others that must pressure pace to beat front runner favorites for Triple Crown bid

4. Crowded Trade, Javier Castellano, Chad Brown, 10/1