‘Derby Bill' makes his Virginia Derby picks

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 25. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe and Darrell Wood on “Off to the Races Radio” on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. on ESPN Richmond and TheRacingBiz.com. Watson's superfecta: No. 11 Program Trading; No. 6 Mondego; No. 4 Salute the Stars; No. 2 Gigante. Post time: 6:23 p.m. at Colonial Downs

Horse % Jockey % Trainer % Odds

1. Freedom Trail % Antonio A. Gallardo % John P. Terranova II % 20/1

Colonial-leading jockey this meet jumps aboard graded and battle-tested while no wins since 2-year-old scary Halloween trip

2. Gigante % Cristian A. Torres % Steven M. Asmussen % 6/1

Virginia-bred CLN hero winning maiden race, 2022 Kittens Joy Stakes, then Gov. Youngkin pleasing ($2 win?) Secretariat Stakes monster upset at 23-1

3. Runaway Storm % Colby J. Hernandez % Ethan W. West % 12/1

Front-running speed, impressive lower-lever starts at Laurel and Indy, absolute pace intruder at 12-1; only chance is to be da Runaway

4. Salute the Stars % Sheldon Russell % Brad H. Cox % 4/1

Danger! Dangerous Grade 1 Haskell dirt prep the big question as trainer Brad Cox tries to complete Arlington Million/Virginia Derby sweep.

5. Dataman % Jorge Ruiz % H. Graham Motion % 15/1

Graham Motion's Va. Derby wins (2017, '19, '21) prepped Dataman last year in New Kent with maiden 2-year-old win improving every race since.

6. Mondego % Trevor McCarthy % Christophe Clement % 5/1

Conditioner Clement 2 wins at 1⅛ miles and just finished Saratoga meet with Irish-bred that had Grade 1 Belmont Derby if at Va. Derby distance.

7. Activist Investing % Feargal Lynch % Chad C. Brown % 10/1

Price horse second string Chad Brown off back-to-back wins may not get 10-1 by post? HINT HINT Deep Stretch danger.

8. Laurel Valley % Horacio Karamanos % Michael J. Maker % 30/1

50-1+ to me, track's all-time leading jockey Karamanos needs a real "GIANT" like effort off maiden win last out.

9. Integration % Kendrick Carmouche % Claude R. McGaughey III % 8/1

Shug has been winning at the track (7-15) this meet like he is looking for a second home at Kingsmill; $700k son of Quality Road. Needs Air Support effort.

10. Ari Gold % Jose L. Ortiz % Todd A. Pletcher % 8/1

Pletcher/Ortiz trying to get the trainer Va. Derby Double (2022 Capensis) as his "ENTOURAGE" would be just mild upset in this deep field of contenders.

11. Program Trading % Flavien Prat % Chad C. Brown % 7/2

Post draw was not kind to only undefeated Grade 1 winner in field; will press and pounce off wins at TOGA/Belmont.