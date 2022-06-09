'Derby' Bill Watson picks the Belmont

‘Derby Bill’ predicts the Belmont Stakes

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 25. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on 106.1 or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Belmont superfecta: (post time: 6:44 p.m.) No. 6 Mo Donegal, No. 4 Rich Strike, No. 1 We the People, No. 8 Barber Road

Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1. We the People Flavien Prat Rodolphe Brissett 2-1

Peter Pan coming off track Belmont Prep 10-length win as if colt had tickets to next-door Islanders game after.

2. Skippylongstocking Junior Alvarado Saffie Joseph Jr. 20-1

Rain dance only chance to play the crowd’s name favorite and gambler’s nightmare.

3. Nest Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 8-1

Ambitious placement by Pletcher with Curlin’s daughter where pedigree says she can get distance, just how fast?

4. Rich Strike Sonny Leon Eric Reed 7-2

Derby winner well rested. Third-best ML puts question marks from jockey’s first trip to colt’s Churchill Downs prowess.

5. Creative Minister Brian Herandnez Jr. Kenny McPeek 6-1

Ran on Derby Day undercard and the Preakness, making Belmont a Triple Crown-like effort.

6. Mo Donegal Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher 5-2

Talented son of Uncle Mo Nightmare rail post to my wallet in Derby; should endure much bet-ter trip from 6 post.

7. Golden Glider Dylan Davis Mark Casse 20-1

Sire Ghostzapper 5-5 at Belmont reach on colt that is simply too slow, late pace and final numbers.

8. Barber Road Joel Rosario Johnny Ortiz 10-1