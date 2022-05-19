'Derby' Bill Watson picks the Preakness

‘Derby Bill’ predicts the Preakness Stakes

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 25. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on 106.1 or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Kentucky Derby superfecta: No. 8 Epicenter, No. 4 Secret Oath, No. 1 Simplification, No. 5 Early Voting

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, odds

1. Simplification, Antonio Sano, John Velazquez, 6-1

Fountain of Youth Champ must reminisce on March 5th trip instead of fourth-place finish at Derby

2. Creative Minister, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 10-1

Owner Paul Fireman (who sold Reebok 3.8 billion) paid $150,000 - chump change - to get Derby Day opt Claiming winner in field

3. Fenwick, Kevin McKathan, Florent Geroux , 50-1

Son of Curlin was better fit in Race 11 ($100k Sir Barton) after finishing 11th by zip codes in the Bluegrass

4. Secret Oath, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Saez, 9-2

Will be running late, trying to become the second filly in three years to win the Preakness. Should be a good price.

5. Early Voting, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 7-2

5Connections targeted this race instead of Derby using same plan as winning 2017 Preakness with Cloud Computing

6. Happy Jack, Doug O'Neill, Tyler Gaffalione, 30-1

Wow, blinkers on for colt & bettors unless Calumet Farm has 2nd Rich Strike and possible "Calumet Triple Crown"

7. Armagnac, Tim Yakteen, Irad Oritz Jr., 12-1

Son of Virginia-bred Quality Road fourth behind Taiba and Messier at 70-1 in the Santa Anita Derby

8. Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 6-5

He should be forwardly placed and may benefit from the turn back to 1 3/16 miles, where he won the Louisiana Derby

9. Skippylongstocking, Saffie Joseph Jr., Junior Alvarado, 20-1