'Derby' Bill Watson picks the Preakness

‘Derby Bill’ predicts the Preakness Stakes
“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 25. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on 106.1 or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Kentucky Derby superfecta: No. 8 Epicenter, No. 4 Secret Oath, No. 1 Simplification, No. 5 Early Voting
Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, odds
1. Simplification, Antonio Sano, John Velazquez, 6-1
Fountain of Youth Champ must reminisce on March 5th trip instead of fourth-place finish at Derby
2. Creative Minister, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 10-1
Owner Paul Fireman (who sold Reebok 3.8 billion) paid $150,000 - chump change - to get Derby Day opt Claiming winner in field
3. Fenwick, Kevin McKathan, Florent Geroux , 50-1
Son of Curlin was better fit in Race 11 ($100k Sir Barton) after finishing 11th by zip codes in the Bluegrass
4. Secret Oath, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Saez, 9-2
Will be running late, trying to become the second filly in three years to win the Preakness. Should be a good price.
5. Early Voting, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 7-2
5Connections targeted this race instead of Derby using same plan as winning 2017 Preakness with Cloud Computing
6. Happy Jack, Doug O'Neill, Tyler Gaffalione, 30-1
Wow, blinkers on for colt & bettors unless Calumet Farm has 2nd Rich Strike and possible "Calumet Triple Crown"
7. Armagnac, Tim Yakteen, Irad Oritz Jr., 12-1
Son of Virginia-bred Quality Road fourth behind Taiba and Messier at 70-1 in the Santa Anita Derby
8. Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 6-5
He should be forwardly placed and may benefit from the turn back to 1 3/16 miles, where he won the Louisiana Derby
9. Skippylongstocking, Saffie Joseph Jr., Junior Alvarado, 20-1
Tenth career start could be a karma angle, as he is the son of 2016 Preakness winner Exaggerator