'Derby' Bill Watson picks the Virginia Derby

‘Derby Bill’ predicts the Virginia Derby

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for six years and has been a professional handicapper for 25. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on “Off to the Races” on 106.1 or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Virginia Derby superfecta: (post time: 6:14 p.m.) No. 1 Royal Patronage, No. 9 Limited Liability, No. 10 Capensis, No. 7 Unanimous Consent

Horse, Jockey, Trainer, Odds

1. Royal Patronage, Joel Rosario, H. Graham Motion, 5-1

Trainer Graham Motion goes for the "Grand Slam of Virginia Derby wins"with first time Lasix and cut back in distance

2. Wow Whata Summer, Tyler Conner, James L. Lawrence, II, 20-1

Grade 2 Penn Mile winner actually broke maiden at Colonial last July thru DQ and I'm not talking nearby Dairy Queen

3. Vance Scholars, Jorge Ruiz, Dale Capuano, 10-1

Bald Eagle Derby win moved off turf making this a maiden turf jump to Grade 3. Three dirt wins at mile or more pp's

4. California Frolic, Edgar Perez, Armando De la cerdo, 8-1

California Chrome's son only turf win was in race in Florida named after 2005 VA Derby champion English Channel

5. Catnip, Jevian Toledo, Michael Stidham, 15-1

Big class upside needed for 2004 VA Derby Champ's Kittens Joy's son; could be dangerous with red hot Stidham/Toledo combo

6. Marwad, Miguel Angel Vasquez, Mohamed Moubarak, 15-1

First time grass, first time Lasix, but overseas breeding says should like Secretariat turf course

7. Unanimous Consent, Manual Franco, Chad C. Brown, 3-1

ML favorite raceless since June 4th? Owner/Trainer/Jockey won 2016 Commonwealth Derby with Deeply Undervalued [$15.40] at Laurel Park

8. Camp David, Horacio Karamanos, Michael J. Maker, 20-1

Maker/Karamanos won the Colonial Cup stakes July 27. Odds huge vs. Cup & Derby DBL. First time on grass for horse

9. Limited Liability, Jose L. Ortiz, Claude R. McGaughey III, 9-2

Was my ML favorite finishing 3 Graded Stakes in the money. Limited Liability is on 59-day layoff

10. Capensis, Irad Ortiz Jr., Todd A. Pletcher, 8-1

Todd Pletcher shocked us in 2007 VA Derby with Red Giant - $76 payola. Capensis /Ortiz Jr. up, will not get overlooked

11. Grand David, Edwin Gonzalez, Victor Barboza Jr., 6-1