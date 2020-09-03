 Skip to main content
"Derby" Bill Watson's Kentucky Derby picks for the 2020 race
From Derby DQ to doping, a chaotic year in horse racing

Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco up, approaches the finish line on his way to win the Belmont Stakes. A victory in the Derby on Saturday would put the colt bred in upstate New York in position to become racing's 14th Triple Crown winner going into next month's Preakness.

 The Associated Press

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for 6 years and has been a professional handicapper for 23. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood on “Off to the Races Radio” Saturdays from 10-11 a.m. on 950 or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Kentucky Derby superfecta:

No. 17 Tiz The Law; No. 15 NY Traffic; No. 2 Max Player; No. 16 Honor A.P.

1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1): The only horse in the Derby field to finish ahead of Tiz the Law in 2019 at Churchill Downs for owner/trainer Rey Hernandez

2. Max Player (30-1): 3rd in Belmont Stakes then 3rd in Travers; trained by Linda Rice with crazy-to-me switch to HOF trainer Steve Asmussen

3. Enforceable (30-1): Trainer Mark Casse recently elected to racing’s Hall of Fame; in 2019 he won the Preakness with War of Will and the Belmont Stakes with Sir Winston

4. Storm the Court (50-1): 0-for-5 in 2020 after a 45-to-1 shocker in Breeders Cup Juvenile 2019; Julien Leparoux rides for the first time, he's 0-for-11 in the Derby

5. Major Fed (50-1): Lloyd Madison Farms is a small ownership syndicate; only a maiden win so far

6. King Guillermo (20-1): Owner is Victor Martinez, a five-time MLB All-Star, named after his father that died when he was 6; won Tampa Bay Derby

7. Money Moves (30-1): Lost last race in an $62,500 optional claimer, he couldn’t be taking a bigger class jump for trainer Todd Pletcher, who has sent out more Derby starters than anyone

8. South Bend (50-1): This late 50-to-1 entry has 2 wins at Churchill, but is 0-9 after 3-3 start on turf; may have had better shot at Virginia Derby if it was not canceled; RUDY! RUDY!

9. Mr. Big News (50-1): Colorful owner Chester Thomas said he would need a leash on himself at the Derby; colt has run latest 2 on turf but race history on dirt

10. Thousand Words (15-1): Front-running upset of Honor A.P. in the 1 1/16-mile Shared Belief Stakes got him here, but may be Bob Baffert's second string

11. Necker Island (50-1): Lost seven in a row by an average of nearly nine lengths and is 0-for-6 in stakes; One of the owners owns a Waffle House

12. Sole Volante (30-1): Ownership was Andie Biancone’s 22nd birthday present from her dad last April; Sixth in the Belmont but that was second start in 10 days

13. Attachment Rate (50-1): Virginia bred with huge pedigree (Hard Spun-Aristra, by Afleet Alex); second to Art Collector in the Ellis Park Derby; gives Louisville native Dale Romans a dream

14. Winning Impression (50-1): He’s 0-for-6 this year, beaten by an average of 11 lengths in three stakes, and 0-for-7 on fast tracks? Enough said here

15. Ny Traffic (20-1): He’s like having a pair of aces in hole; 4-for-4 in the money in stakes this year; owner John Fanelli formerly a professional poker player

16. Honor A. P. (5-1): Santa Anita Derby winner, usually huge track record in derby and trainer/jock combo won 2005 Derby with 50-1 Giacomo

17. Tiz the Law (3-5): Win machine is expected to be the first odds-on Derby favorite since Arazi in 1992. First NY bred in 138 years to win the Belmont Stakes

18. Authentic (8-1): Authentic is one very fast but green colt trained by five-time Derby winner Bob Baffert; should lead Derby for a mile then?

