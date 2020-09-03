"Derby" Bill Watson's Kentucky Derby picks for the 2020 race

7. Money Moves (30-1): Lost last race in an $62,500 optional claimer, he couldn’t be taking a bigger class jump for trainer Todd Pletcher, who has sent out more Derby starters than anyone

8. South Bend (50-1): This late 50-to-1 entry has 2 wins at Churchill, but is 0-9 after 3-3 start on turf; may have had better shot at Virginia Derby if it was not canceled; RUDY! RUDY!

9. Mr. Big News (50-1): Colorful owner Chester Thomas said he would need a leash on himself at the Derby; colt has run latest 2 on turf but race history on dirt

10. Thousand Words (15-1): Front-running upset of Honor A.P. in the 1 1/16-mile Shared Belief Stakes got him here, but may be Bob Baffert's second string

11. Necker Island (50-1): Lost seven in a row by an average of nearly nine lengths and is 0-for-6 in stakes; One of the owners owns a Waffle House

12. Sole Volante (30-1): Ownership was Andie Biancone’s 22nd birthday present from her dad last April; Sixth in the Belmont but that was second start in 10 days