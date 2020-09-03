"Derby" Bill Watson's Kentucky Derby picks for the 2020 race

“Derby Bill” Watson was the official handicapper at Colonial Downs for 6 years and has been a professional handicapper for 23. Hear him, Nick Hahn, Frank Vespe, Mike Barone and Darrell Wood on “Off to the Races Radio” Saturdays from 10-11 a.m. on 950 or theracingbiz.com. Watson’s Kentucky Derby superfecta:
No. 17 Tiz The Law; No. 15 NY Traffic; No. 2 Max Player; No. 16 Honor A.P.
1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1): The only horse in the Derby field to finish ahead of Tiz the Law in 2019 at Churchill Downs for owner/trainer Rey Hernandez
2. Max Player (30-1): 3rd in Belmont Stakes then 3rd in Travers; trained by Linda Rice with crazy-to-me switch to HOF trainer Steve Asmussen
3. Enforceable (30-1): Trainer Mark Casse recently elected to racing’s Hall of Fame; in 2019 he won the Preakness with War of Will and the Belmont Stakes with Sir Winston
4. Storm the Court (50-1): 0-for-5 in 2020 after a 45-to-1 shocker in Breeders Cup Juvenile 2019; Julien Leparoux rides for the first time, he's 0-for-11 in the Derby
5. Major Fed (50-1): Lloyd Madison Farms is a small ownership syndicate; only a maiden win so far
6. King Guillermo (20-1): Owner is Victor Martinez, a five-time MLB All-Star, named after his father that died when he was 6; won Tampa Bay Derby
7. Money Moves (30-1): Lost last race in an $62,500 optional claimer, he couldn’t be taking a bigger class jump for trainer Todd Pletcher, who has sent out more Derby starters than anyone
8. South Bend (50-1): This late 50-to-1 entry has 2 wins at Churchill, but is 0-9 after 3-3 start on turf; may have had better shot at Virginia Derby if it was not canceled; RUDY! RUDY!
9. Mr. Big News (50-1): Colorful owner Chester Thomas said he would need a leash on himself at the Derby; colt has run latest 2 on turf but race history on dirt
10. Thousand Words (15-1): Front-running upset of Honor A.P. in the 1 1/16-mile Shared Belief Stakes got him here, but may be Bob Baffert's second string
11. Necker Island (50-1): Lost seven in a row by an average of nearly nine lengths and is 0-for-6 in stakes; One of the owners owns a Waffle House
12. Sole Volante (30-1): Ownership was Andie Biancone’s 22nd birthday present from her dad last April; Sixth in the Belmont but that was second start in 10 days
13. Attachment Rate (50-1): Virginia bred with huge pedigree (Hard Spun-Aristra, by Afleet Alex); second to Art Collector in the Ellis Park Derby; gives Louisville native Dale Romans a dream
14. Winning Impression (50-1): He’s 0-for-6 this year, beaten by an average of 11 lengths in three stakes, and 0-for-7 on fast tracks? Enough said here
15. Ny Traffic (20-1): He’s like having a pair of aces in hole; 4-for-4 in the money in stakes this year; owner John Fanelli formerly a professional poker player
16. Honor A. P. (5-1): Santa Anita Derby winner, usually huge track record in derby and trainer/jock combo won 2005 Derby with 50-1 Giacomo
17. Tiz the Law (3-5): Win machine is expected to be the first odds-on Derby favorite since Arazi in 1992. First NY bred in 138 years to win the Belmont Stakes
18. Authentic (8-1): Authentic is one very fast but green colt trained by five-time Derby winner Bob Baffert; should lead Derby for a mile then?