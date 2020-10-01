"Derby" Bill Watson's picks for the Preakness

"Derby" Bill Watson can be heard on "Off to the Races Radio" each Saturday at 10 a.m. on ESPN 950. His Preakness superfecta: No. 7 NY Traffic; No. 3 Art Collector; No. 8 Max Player; No. 9 Authentic.

Post time: 5:36 p.m. TV: NBC

Post, horse, trainer, jockey, odds

1. Excession, Steve Asmussen, Sheldon Russell, 30-1

The Good: Ran 2nd @ 82-1 in Rebel Stakes. The Bad: that was nearly 7 months ago. The Ugly: His best 2 races were in slop

2. Mr. Big News, Bret Calhoun, Gabriel Saez, 12-1

Won Oaklawn Stakes, third in Kentucky Derby both @ over 40-1. 6 of his 8 races over 34-1

3. Art Collector, Tommy Drury Jr., Brian Hernandez Jr., 5-2

4-4 record in 2020 makes backers hope odds stay 5-2 for the son of 2006 Preakness winner Bernardini

4. Swiss Skydiver, Kenny McPeek, Robby Albarado, 6-1

Filly chased by 10 colts always adds excitement. She has early speed - her best chance

5. Thousand Words, Bob Baffert, Florent Geroux, 6-1