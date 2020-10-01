 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
"Derby" Bill Watson's picks for the Preakness
0 comments

"Derby" Bill Watson's picks for the Preakness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
House approves bill to combat doping in horse racing

Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic, wins the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

"Derby" Bill Watson can be heard on "Off to the Races Radio" each Saturday at 10 a.m. on ESPN 950. His Preakness superfecta: No. 7 NY Traffic; No. 3 Art Collector; No. 8 Max Player; No. 9 Authentic.

Post time: 5:36 p.m. TV: NBC

Post, horse, trainer, jockey, odds

1. Excession, Steve Asmussen, Sheldon Russell, 30-1

The Good: Ran 2nd @ 82-1 in Rebel Stakes. The Bad: that was nearly 7 months ago. The Ugly: His best 2 races were in slop

2. Mr. Big News, Bret Calhoun, Gabriel Saez, 12-1

Won Oaklawn Stakes, third in Kentucky Derby both @ over 40-1. 6 of his 8 races over 34-1

3. Art Collector, Tommy Drury Jr., Brian Hernandez Jr., 5-2

4-4 record in 2020 makes backers hope odds stay 5-2 for the son of 2006 Preakness winner Bernardini

4. Swiss Skydiver, Kenny McPeek, Robby Albarado, 6-1

Filly chased by 10 colts always adds excitement. She has early speed - her best chance

5. Thousand Words, Bob Baffert, Florent Geroux, 6-1

Baffert's 2nd string flipped in Derby paddock. Fans will not flip bets turning 6-1 into a 12-1 by post

6. Jesus’ Team, Jose D’Angelo, Jevian Toledo, 30-1

Holy Toledo! Owners shelled out late $25K entry looking for a miracle? Last win was a $25K Claimer

7. Ny Traffic, Saffie Joseph Jr., Horacio Karamanos, 15-1

Sharp since disappointing Derby. With veteran Colonial Downs all-time winning jockey "Special" K

8. Max Player, Steve Asmussen, Paco Lopez, 15-1

Only colt that has Withered entire Triple Crown; 3rd at Belmont for $100K, 5th at Derby for $90K

9. Authentic, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 9-5

Baffert, with seven Preakness wins, has Derby winner "chalk" for jockey John Velazquez

10. Pneumatic, Steve Asmussen, Joe Bravo, 20-1

9,000+ win Hall of Fame trainer has three in Preakness, and this stalker may be biggest upset chance

11. Liveyourbeastlife, Jorge Abreu, Trevor McCarthy, 30-1

Post position no help for longshot; Trevor McCarthy must make late run at huge price

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News