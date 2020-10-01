"Derby" Bill Watson's picks for the Preakness

"Derby" Bill Watson can be heard on "Off to the Races Radio" each Saturday at 10 a.m. on ESPN 950. His Preakness superfecta: No. 7 NY Traffic; No. 3 Art Collector; No. 8 Max Player; No. 9 Authentic.
Post time: 5:36 p.m. TV: NBC
Post, horse, trainer, jockey, odds
1. Excession, Steve Asmussen, Sheldon Russell, 30-1
The Good: Ran 2nd @ 82-1 in Rebel Stakes. The Bad: that was nearly 7 months ago. The Ugly: His best 2 races were in slop
2. Mr. Big News, Bret Calhoun, Gabriel Saez, 12-1
Won Oaklawn Stakes, third in Kentucky Derby both @ over 40-1. 6 of his 8 races over 34-1
3. Art Collector, Tommy Drury Jr., Brian Hernandez Jr., 5-2
4-4 record in 2020 makes backers hope odds stay 5-2 for the son of 2006 Preakness winner Bernardini
4. Swiss Skydiver, Kenny McPeek, Robby Albarado, 6-1
Filly chased by 10 colts always adds excitement. She has early speed - her best chance
5. Thousand Words, Bob Baffert, Florent Geroux, 6-1
Baffert's 2nd string flipped in Derby paddock. Fans will not flip bets turning 6-1 into a 12-1 by post
6. Jesus’ Team, Jose D’Angelo, Jevian Toledo, 30-1
Holy Toledo! Owners shelled out late $25K entry looking for a miracle? Last win was a $25K Claimer
7. Ny Traffic, Saffie Joseph Jr., Horacio Karamanos, 15-1
Sharp since disappointing Derby. With veteran Colonial Downs all-time winning jockey "Special" K
8. Max Player, Steve Asmussen, Paco Lopez, 15-1
Only colt that has Withered entire Triple Crown; 3rd at Belmont for $100K, 5th at Derby for $90K
9. Authentic, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 9-5
Baffert, with seven Preakness wins, has Derby winner "chalk" for jockey John Velazquez
10. Pneumatic, Steve Asmussen, Joe Bravo, 20-1
9,000+ win Hall of Fame trainer has three in Preakness, and this stalker may be biggest upset chance
11. Liveyourbeastlife, Jorge Abreu, Trevor McCarthy, 30-1
Post position no help for longshot; Trevor McCarthy must make late run at huge price