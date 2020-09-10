DeSean Jackson, Ronald Darby add spice to Philly-Washington opener

"There are a couple receivers that know how to disguise whether they're running deep or going short," Darby said. "He's good at getting behind defenders and getting that extra step. And he's in his 30s - I can't even tell you how he was in his mid 20s."

The one matchup that would seem to be the most favorable to Washington is its potent defensive line, with rookie Chase Young, against a banged-up Eagles offensive line.

Philly will lean on its chemistry - the team remains mostly intact, and in a year without an offseason, it could be easier for the Eagles to get rolling early.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he'll try to brace his team for potential trick plays, knowing Pederson's penchant for misdirection.

Rivera noted the drafting of quarterback Jalen Hurts by Philadelphia this year, who will back up Carson Wentz.

"They took him in the second round; we know he’s capable," Rivera said. "So, we went into this thinking: OK, we may have to prepare for a two-quarterback set where one’s going to split out and use him as a running back or use him as a receiver.