Desperation inspires Washington, breaks Cowboys in wild Thanksgiving showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas - Ron Rivera coached like he had nothing to lose. Mike McCarthy coached like a gambler chasing his losses with a payday loan.

Three entertaining hours later, the Washington Football Team became the first to four wins in the NFC East with a 41-16 triumph over the Dallas Cowboys, who were booed by their own fans multiple times in a Thanksgiving loss.

Antonio Gibson ran for three touchdowns for the Football Team, but it was the razzle-dazzle that kept Washington one step ahead.

Tight end Logan Thomas had a catch, a completed pass and a carry as a rusher; running back J.D. McKissic ran for a first down on a variation of the famous "fumblerooski" play; and linebacker Montez Sweat capped it off with an interception for a touchdown that had the Washington players dancing as a crowd of more than 30,000 headed for the exits.

McCarthy, the first-year Dallas coach, will face tough questions for his decisions in this one.

In the first half, the Cowboys had fourth-and-1 from their own 35. Instead of giving the ball to Ezekiel Elliott, who appears to have fallen out of favor, they opted for a pass.

It was not only incomplete, but a personal foul penalty moved Washington into the red zone.

