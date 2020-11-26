Desperation inspires Washington, breaks Cowboys in wild Thanksgiving showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas - Ron Rivera coached like he had nothing to lose. Mike McCarthy coached like a gambler chasing his losses with a payday loan.
Three entertaining hours later, the Washington Football Team became the first to four wins in the NFC East with a 41-16 triumph over the Dallas Cowboys, who were booed by their own fans multiple times in a Thanksgiving loss.
Antonio Gibson ran for three touchdowns for the Football Team, but it was the razzle-dazzle that kept Washington one step ahead.
Tight end Logan Thomas had a catch, a completed pass and a carry as a rusher; running back J.D. McKissic ran for a first down on a variation of the famous "fumblerooski" play; and linebacker Montez Sweat capped it off with an interception for a touchdown that had the Washington players dancing as a crowd of more than 30,000 headed for the exits.
McCarthy, the first-year Dallas coach, will face tough questions for his decisions in this one.
In the first half, the Cowboys had fourth-and-1 from their own 35. Instead of giving the ball to Ezekiel Elliott, who appears to have fallen out of favor, they opted for a pass.
It was not only incomplete, but a personal foul penalty moved Washington into the red zone.
In the fourth quarter, with Dallas having cut the Washington lead to 20-16, the Cowboys opted for a fake punt on fourth-and-10. Instead of a pass or straightforward run, though, they opted for a reverse that left them with nearly 24 yards to gain by the time they started moving forward.
From there, the floodgates opened.
Now 4-7, Washington holds down first place until Philadelphia (3-6-1) faces Seattle on Monday night and the New York Giants (3-7) face the Bengals on Sunday.
The Cowboys were undone by a number of injuries, most notably to their offensive line, but McCarthy appears to have been a poor fit in his first year as coach.
Elliott had another fumble, and the well-compensated star is struggling to find a role in the Dallas offense.
Andy Dalton, who was supposed to serve as a backup plan for Dak Prescott, was unable to do what other quarterbacks have done to the Washington defense, and pick them apart with quick throws.
On the other side, Washington quarterback Alex Smith had his traditional first-drive struggles, but bounced back to lead a unit that won't be mistaken for the 2000 St. Louis Rams, but ate up enough clock to give the defense a chance to make plays.
Washington will face Pittsburgh next week.
