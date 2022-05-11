Despite best efforts, Kickers fall 5-1 to MLS side Charlotte FC in U.S. Open Cup

The game giveth and the game taketh away, sometimes in the cruelest ways

Wednesday at City Stadium marked a special night for the Richmond Kickers — a first time in seven years that the USL League One side hosted an MLS team. It was an opportunity availed through the U.S. Open Cup, the annual knockout tournament that pits clubs from varying levels of American soccer against each other, from top tier to amateur.

Richmond hosted Charlotte FC, a first-year MLS team, in the Open Cup’s round of 32. And it was a matchup that yielded an electric atmosphere — stands packed to the brim with 4,621 fans, mostly Kickers supporters,

It was a fan base that was ignited early in the second half, when a Zaca Moran strike leveled the game at 1 for the home team.

Yet, just one minute later, the balloon of enthusiasm that had lifted over the stadium popped when Yordy Reyna gave Charlotte the leave back. And the game unraveled shortly thereafter, with two goals off the foot of Orrin Gaines.

So Charlotte left with a 5-1 victory, eliminating Richmond from the Open Cup.

“Momentum shifts back to them, they score a few goals,” Kickers chief sporting officer and head coach Darren Sawatzky said. “And that’s an MLS team and we’re not, this is the life of things.”

The Kickers demonstrated notable pep and ambition out of the gate, making the most of their runs despite a significant deficit in possession. They outshot Charlotte 17 to 13 They employed what Sawatzky terms “selective pressure” — when there were opportunities to press, they did.

Richmond’s best try of the night came in the 29th minute, when Emiliano Terzaghi deftly played in a pass to Matthew Bentley, who tried to head it in goal. But Marks elevated to get a hand on the ball and pushed it above the crossbar. Still, the try drew a hearty applause from the Kickers supporters.

The attendance numbers Wednesday marked the Kickers’ largest since their March 2019 home opener, when there were 5,936 fans.

“We were all psyched about it,” said Dave Williford before the game, a member of the River City Red Army Kickers fan group, who’s been coming to Kickers games since 1995. “Trying to get people to come, and people buying tickets for people. And trying to get as [much] fan support as we can here.”

There was also a solid smattering of blue Charlotte FC jerseys in the crowd. John Linville and Zach Earley made the drive from Charlotte, arriving in Richmond Wednesday afternoon. They visited Penny Lane, a noted Liverpool soccer pub downtown, before the game.

“Hung out there, chatted with the guys there,” Linville said. “And they kind of gave us some pointers on [City Stadium]. So we got here and … it’s been awesome.”

Charlotte’s breakthrough came from the aftermath of a ball played in from Orrin Gaines to Daniel Rios. Rios’ header try was deflected out by Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald. But the ball rebounded to Reyna, who flicked it back to Rios. Rios then tapped the ball in from about 6 yards out, to make it 1-0 in the 34th minute.

The Kickers’ aggressiveness was finally rewarded in the 53rd minute, though. Stephen Payne flicked a cross backward to Zaca Moran. And Moran, from just inside the 18-yard box, fired a ball that skirted in goal to tie the game at 1.

“Super exhilarating to be able to do that in front of our home crowd,” Moran said, through a translator. “It was an emotional sensation that I felt.”

But then the response came swift. Reyna played a ball in the box to Cristian Ortiz, who dumped it back to Reyna. Then Reyna finished calmly over Fitzgerald, who had fallen to the grass, in the 54th minute.

Just about four minutes after that, Charlotte took advantage of its speed as Laukoa Santos passed ahead to Reyna off a foul. Reyna found plenty of open grass ahead of him, with Gaines adjacent. Reyna crossed in front of goal to Gaines, who struck swiftly, past Fitzgerald.

Then just three minutes after that, Reyna played ahead to Gaines, who ran it into the box himself and finished for a second tally.

“One of the things that players have to understand is that the reason guys are in MLS is because they’re very good,” Sawatzky said. “And when they get an opportunity they take it.”

Andre Shinyashiski added a fifth Charlotte goal in the 86th minute, off a cross from Ortiz.

It was another hit on an overall frustrating night for Richmond.

But Sawatzky said he considers the best part of the club is its culture — yes players were unhappy. But he fully expected them to use that feeling to their advantage in a return to league play at home against Union Omaha on Saturday.

“All they’re going to do is turn around and give it right to Omaha,” Sawatzky said. “That’s what we do here. So I’m not worried about that at all.”