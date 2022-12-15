Despite constant shuffling, Commanders 'misfit' offensive line has found a way to produce

ASHBURN — Washington's offensive line presents one of the team's biggest what-ifs of the Dan Snyder era.

It's a group that could feature left tackle Trent Williams and right guard Brandon Scherff, two of the best players in the league, and difference makers on every team they've played for.

Instead, the Commanders have a group of, well...

"It's a bunch of misfits that have come together and really play good football," tight end Logan Thomas said.

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. didn't flinch at the assessment.

"That sounds cool," he said. "But I like the word 'ragtag."

Leno was drafted in the seventh round out of college, which makes him one of the more highly-regarded players on the line.

"We're not superstars, but we all play together," he said. "And we all care about each other. And at the end of the day, we all feel like we got slighted. So we've got an edge."

That edge will be tested on Sunday against the Giants' pass rush, particularly given that Washington will have to shuffle its line due to injuries once again.

Leno has been the one constant this season at left tackle. Next to him at left guard, Andrew Norwell and Saahdiq Charles have split time, with Norwell likely to play on Sunday.

At center, Wes Schweitzer will probably assume the responsibilities after playing guard for most of the season.

That means right tackle Sam Cosmi will slide from tackle to guard, except he's nursing an injury, so he'll probably split snaps with Trai Turner, which leaves Cornelius Lucas to play right tackle.

Hard to follow? Just know that they've been preparing for this moment since training camp.

"I've been on other teams where it's a big deal to switch spots," Schweitzer said. "Here, it's expected. And when you make that expectation, there's a standard we all have to meet, and we have to play as five. Whether you're playing or I'm playing, we know what to do."

A midseason switch from quarterback Carson Wentz to Taylor Heinicke has also helped - the line struggled with Wentz's pocket-passing style, but Heinicke's ability to scramble and extend plays has helped the line avoid possible worst-case scenarios.

Thomas and the tight ends have also provided reinforcement, allowing the Commanders to continue to have success.

"We don't have one first-round draft pick on the offensive line or the tight ends room," Leno said. "We all come from different places, different areas in our career.

"That's what it comes down to when you get to these games. You're going to have to rely on something bigger than you. That's what we're doing, we're relying on each other."

Cosmi is the highest-touted player in the group; he was picked in the second round by Washington.

The return of Schweitzer in time to take over at center is a lift for the unit, which has struggled to fill the position all year.

Schweitzer missed time with a concussion, the fourth reported concussion of his career. He said this time he worked with a new set of doctors, and as a result has come back in a much better place.

"Life-changing stuff," he said. "When you get concussions, it affects your vision, so I've done a lot of vision therapy specifically. ... I just feel a lot better. I didn't realize how much more energy I'd have. I feel great."

Sunday is likely to be a grind for the group as they try to hold off a hard-charging Giants defensive front, but even though it might be a mismatch on paper, they're leaning on teamwork on cohesion to keep their recent success going.

Robinson limited in practice: Running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been limited in practice both days this week with a quad injury, but coaches said it's just a matter of being safe with the rookie late in the season, and don't expect it to impact his availability on Sunday.