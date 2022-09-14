Do Commanders dare to dream in suddenly wide-open NFC East? They say focus is on Detroit first.

ASHBURN — A Week 1 win can often lead to enthusiasm, but it’s what happened Sunday night that really sent Commanders fans into overdrive.
An injury to Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott means he is unlikely to play in the team’s Week 4 home game against Washington, setting up what now looks like an extremely favorable stretch for the Commanders.
The players, of course, say they’re tuning out that noise as they prepare for the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Lions are currently 2.5-point favorites. If it holds, this will be the first time they’ve been favored in a game since Week 11 of the 2020 season, 660 days ago.
Washington is seeking to erase an ignominious stat as well — the team hasn’t started a season 2-0 since 2011, Ryan Kerrigan’s rookie season. Kerrigan is now an assistant coach for the team.
Coach Ron Rivera said a win would also give the fans reason to come out for a big Week 3 matchup against Philadelphia.
“Hopefully the fans that were there felt it on Sunday, and understand just how the players feed off of it,” he said. “For us, it’s really about keeping the momentum. What that does is it puts us in a position, I don’t want to get ahead of it, but it puts us in a position in the next game, we go into it with momentum.”
Sunday is a matchup of quarterbacks seeking fresh starts, with Jared Goff and Carson Wentz both posting impressive Week 1 numbers. Wentz received the game ball from Rivera after the victory.
“It meant a lot,” said Wentz, who has been openly embraced by the organization since arriving. “Those are things that I don’t take for granted, I don’t take lightly. Those are moments that definitely stick with you, and so to get the first one there with it being Week 1 and being the new guy here and all of that meant a lot. I appreciated it and, you know, I enjoyed that one. That was fun.”
Wentz and Rivera, along with receiver Terry McLaurin, mentioned the importance of the team’s attitude during a lull in the middle of the game where Jacksonville reclaimed the lead.
Even after back-to-back interceptions, Wentz remained fully confident on the sideline.
“To come back and finish the way we did, I think that was huge,” McLaurin said. “You know every week in the NFL is going to be a tough game, but starting out of the gate the way we did and to have that adversity, to overcome that, I think that’s really key for us.”
Now the team seeks to capitalize on the early win with games against the Lions, Eagles and Cowboys.
What once looked to be a pair of matchups against division titans is now considerably softer as the Cowboys presumably turn to Cooper Rush in the interim.
“I mean, you think about it, of course,” safety Bobby McCain said. “I watch ESPN ... and they always talk about what’s coming — oh, he’s on IR, he’s not on IR, you hear all that. But in this league? You’ve got to take it one week at a time. We have a big division game next week, but the only game that matters right now is Detroit, because if you don’t beat Detroit, then you could have a trickle-down effect to Philly.
“I’m not too worried about Dak. I hear it, I see it, but I’m just trying to focus on Jared Goff and Detroit.”
He added: “Everybody’s excited, as you should be. But you’ve got to prepare the same way every week. Consistency breeds results.”
Robinson returns to practice field: Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was on the practice field with the team Wednesday, and while he didn’t participate in the practice, he did a handful of agility drills off to the side, looking spry and flexible on his right leg, where he was shot just three weeks ago.
“(The doctors) felt now is a good time to see how he does outside,” Rivera said. “We will see how he reacts to everything tomorrow morning.”
The earliest Robinson can return is Week 5.
Fans arrive at the Washington Commanders team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Tanya Snyder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, welcomes fans into the new team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Fans arrive at the Washington Commanders team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Tanya Snyder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, and Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders, welcome fans into the new team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Tanya Snyder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, and Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders, welcome fans into the new team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders fans celebrate after Jacksonville Jaguars turned the ball over during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders fans celebrate Darrick Forrest interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrates his touchdown with tight end John Bates (87) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with a member of the against the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff after the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulate Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) on his win in a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes his way to the locker room after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) prays with Jacksonville Jaguars players and his fellow teammates after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) makes his way off the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in a NFL football game on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrates his touchdown score with quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrate after safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) hauls in a pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball for a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball away as Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) puts pressure on him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass under pressure from Washington Commanders defensive ends Montez Sweat (90) and James Smith-Williams (96) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball for a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) escapes a sack from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) carries the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) tries to stop him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrate after safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrate after safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) celebrates his Trevor Lawrence interception along with Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacts after throwing another interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) scores a touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) celebrates his Trevor Lawrence interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepts a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrates after cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) made a stop during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) hauls in a touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Carson Wentz during the first half.
Washington Commanders turnover the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) breaks up a pass inteded for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make apass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive line pressure Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josh Thompson (23) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders tight
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young celebrates his team's stop in the redzone during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) wags his finger after making a stop during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) hauls in a touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josh Thompson (23) and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) defend during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates his second touchdown pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) kisses his wife, Madison, before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Rex Swimms, 5, of Atlanta, gets a pat on the head from a member of the coaching staff before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) take the field before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Rex Swimms, 5, of Atlanta, sits on the sidelines before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders place kicker Joey Slye (6) warms up before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
