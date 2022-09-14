Do Commanders dare to dream in suddenly wide-open NFC East? They say focus is on Detroit first.

ASHBURN — A Week 1 win can often lead to enthusiasm, but it’s what happened Sunday night that really sent Commanders fans into overdrive.

An injury to Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott means he is unlikely to play in the team’s Week 4 home game against Washington, setting up what now looks like an extremely favorable stretch for the Commanders.

The players, of course, say they’re tuning out that noise as they prepare for the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Lions are currently 2.5-point favorites. If it holds, this will be the first time they’ve been favored in a game since Week 11 of the 2020 season, 660 days ago.

Washington is seeking to erase an ignominious stat as well — the team hasn’t started a season 2-0 since 2011, Ryan Kerrigan’s rookie season. Kerrigan is now an assistant coach for the team.

Coach Ron Rivera said a win would also give the fans reason to come out for a big Week 3 matchup against Philadelphia.

“Hopefully the fans that were there felt it on Sunday, and understand just how the players feed off of it,” he said. “For us, it’s really about keeping the momentum. What that does is it puts us in a position, I don’t want to get ahead of it, but it puts us in a position in the next game, we go into it with momentum.”

Sunday is a matchup of quarterbacks seeking fresh starts, with Jared Goff and Carson Wentz both posting impressive Week 1 numbers. Wentz received the game ball from Rivera after the victory.

“It meant a lot,” said Wentz, who has been openly embraced by the organization since arriving. “Those are things that I don’t take for granted, I don’t take lightly. Those are moments that definitely stick with you, and so to get the first one there with it being Week 1 and being the new guy here and all of that meant a lot. I appreciated it and, you know, I enjoyed that one. That was fun.”

Wentz and Rivera, along with receiver Terry McLaurin, mentioned the importance of the team’s attitude during a lull in the middle of the game where Jacksonville reclaimed the lead.

Even after back-to-back interceptions, Wentz remained fully confident on the sideline.

“To come back and finish the way we did, I think that was huge,” McLaurin said. “You know every week in the NFL is going to be a tough game, but starting out of the gate the way we did and to have that adversity, to overcome that, I think that’s really key for us.”

Now the team seeks to capitalize on the early win with games against the Lions, Eagles and Cowboys.

What once looked to be a pair of matchups against division titans is now considerably softer as the Cowboys presumably turn to Cooper Rush in the interim.

“I mean, you think about it, of course,” safety Bobby McCain said. “I watch ESPN ... and they always talk about what’s coming — oh, he’s on IR, he’s not on IR, you hear all that. But in this league? You’ve got to take it one week at a time. We have a big division game next week, but the only game that matters right now is Detroit, because if you don’t beat Detroit, then you could have a trickle-down effect to Philly.

“I’m not too worried about Dak. I hear it, I see it, but I’m just trying to focus on Jared Goff and Detroit.”

He added: “Everybody’s excited, as you should be. But you’ve got to prepare the same way every week. Consistency breeds results.”

Robinson returns to practice field: Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was on the practice field with the team Wednesday, and while he didn’t participate in the practice, he did a handful of agility drills off to the side, looking spry and flexible on his right leg, where he was shot just three weeks ago.

“(The doctors) felt now is a good time to see how he does outside,” Rivera said. “We will see how he reacts to everything tomorrow morning.”

The earliest Robinson can return is Week 5.