Does the Washington Commanders new logo have the wrong years listed for the team's titles?
Does the Washington Commanders new logo have the wrong years listed for the team's titles?

Washington Commanders

Along with their new name, the Washington Commanders also have a new sign and branding. The crest pays homage to the team’s history and championship titles.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

When the Washington Commanders unveiled their new identity yesterday, it included what the team is calling a crest, a circular patch that pays homage to the team's history.

Among other elements, the crest lists the years of Washington's five world championships.

But some fans have expressed their unhappiness at the way those years are listed.

The team's three Super Bowl wins came at the conclusion of the 1982, 1987 and 1992 seasons.

But the team listed those titles as being in 1983, 1988 and 1992, the year the Super Bowl itself was played.

In an interview with The Times-Dispatch yesterday, Wright said the team is using the traditional NFL method of listing the Super Bowl seasons.

Radio host Kevin Sheehan, a longtime fan of the team, pressed Wright further on the issue Thursday morning during his radio program.

"It's something that we can easily fix in the next redo if fans prefer a different methodology," Wright said.

On Twitter, some fans have suggested using the Super Bowl method of Roman numerals to provide clarity.

"It's important to get fan feedback on this," Wright said. "The launch was never going to be perfect. Some of the aspects of the design were never going to be perfect. And this brand will grow into its own over time."

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

