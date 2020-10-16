Dominion Energy Charity Classic postponed by rain

The first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Friday was postponed due to rain.

The PGA Tour Champions tournament will begin Saturday morning, at 7:30 a.m., weather pending.

Pairings remain the same, with the marquee group of Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jim Furyk and Phil Mickelson teeing off at 8:30 a.m.

In an attempt to speed up play, rounds will start from both the first and 10th holes at 7:30, leaving open the option of beginning Round 2 on Saturday if organizers wish.