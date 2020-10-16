 Skip to main content
Dominion Energy Charity Classic postponed by rain
Volunteers line up behind the hedges to watch as Phil Mickelson tees #1 during the Pro-Am day at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia James Riaver Course on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

 Joe Mahoney

The first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Friday was postponed due to rain.

The PGA Tour Champions tournament will begin Saturday morning, at 7:30 a.m., weather pending.

Pairings remain the same, with the marquee group of Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jim Furyk and Phil Mickelson teeing off at 8:30 a.m.

In an attempt to speed up play, rounds will start from both the first and 10th holes at 7:30, leaving open the option of beginning Round 2 on Saturday if organizers wish.

Television coverage will begin at its regularly scheduled time, 2:30 p.m., on Golf Channel.

