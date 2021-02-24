Dominion golf tournament crosses $5 million in charitable giving, aims to have fans return this October

After strong early reviews, the event and tour reached a 10-year agreement to continue to bring the nation’s best golfers over the age of 50 to the Country Club of Virginia annually.

Because of the pandemic, the 2020-21 tour seasons were combined. This year’s event will be a part of the tour’s playoff format, where the top 72 golfers will be invited, and only the top 54 will advance to the next stop.

“Hopefully, we’ll get Phil back to defend his title,” Schoenfeld said.

The charitable giving is in the tournament’s name, with Dominion’s stated aim being to generate money for local groups.

The “Birdies for Charity” program, which is presented by TowneBank, allows local nonprofits to raise funds based on golfers’ play throughout the week. They then receive a 10% boost from the tour on whatever is raised.

The tournament also has a strong veterans component. In past years, it has held job fairs for veterans as part of the week’s events.