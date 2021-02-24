Dominion golf tournament crosses $5 million in charitable giving, aims to have fans return this October

Despite the pandemic, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic was staged as scheduled in 2020, and continued to raise money for local charities.
The event, part of the PGA Tour Champions circuit, generated more than $1.5 million for local charities. With the announcement, the tournament has crossed the $5 million mark in giving during its five-year run in Richmond.
Last year’s tally was slightly off from 2019’s $1.76 million, but that event was played in front of a full house of golf fans.
“We were thrilled that even without spectators the event could generate so much at a time of need,” said Steve Schoenfeld, the tournament’s executive director. “There are only a handful of other tournaments on our tour that can say they generate over a million dollars a year in charitable giving.”
Even without fans, several of the tournament’s fundraising events went on as scheduled, including the pro-am that pairs local golfers with pros and the “Birdies for Charity” program.
The tournament hopes to again sell tickets for this year’s event, though it is too early in the planning process to know what might be allowed.
Last year’s event likely would have been one of the best attended, given the star power of first-time Champions tour player Phil Mickelson, who won the tournament.
After strong early reviews, the event and tour reached a 10-year agreement to continue to bring the nation’s best golfers over the age of 50 to the Country Club of Virginia annually.
Because of the pandemic, the 2020-21 tour seasons were combined. This year’s event will be a part of the tour’s playoff format, where the top 72 golfers will be invited, and only the top 54 will advance to the next stop.
“Hopefully, we’ll get Phil back to defend his title,” Schoenfeld said.
The charitable giving is in the tournament’s name, with Dominion’s stated aim being to generate money for local groups.
The “Birdies for Charity” program, which is presented by TowneBank, allows local nonprofits to raise funds based on golfers’ play throughout the week. They then receive a 10% boost from the tour on whatever is raised.
The tournament also has a strong veterans component. In past years, it has held job fairs for veterans as part of the week’s events.
“We are excited and grateful that the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation has again been chosen to be a recipient of the funds generated by the Dominion Energy Charity Classic,” VVSF board chairman John Lesinski wrote in a release. “The charitable dollars generated by the Charity Classic over the past five years have made a major difference in our efforts to help our military veterans who need financial assistance, to find gainful civilian employment and to prevent homelessness throughout the commonwealth and will again be used to accomplish our important mission to serve those who have served us.”
This year’s tournament is scheduled for Oct. 21-24 at the CCV’s James River course. All three rounds will be broadcast on Golf Channel.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD