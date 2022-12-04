Dotson, Samuel step up in game-tying drive for Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Of course, Terry McLaurin led the Commanders’ receiving core in their 20-20 tie with the New York Giants on Sunday. He seemingly always has in recent years.

McLaurin’s eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown were a team-high, a feat he’s now accomplished in 7 of the team’s 13 games this season.

But it wasn’t McLaurin — the No. 1 receiver — in the spotlight during Washington’s game-tying touchdown drive, which came with under 4 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Clutch plays by rookie Jahan Dotson and fifth-year veteran Curtis Samuel, the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers, respectively, kept the Commanders alive to force overtime.

On fourth down, a last-gasp chance for the Commanders from their own 27-yard-line, quarterback Taylor Heinicke rolled out of the pocket to his left and fired a 20-yard dart to Samuel to move the sticks. Dotson capped off that drive when he used a spin-move to elude defenders and turn a modest catch into an impressive, 28-yard score.

“Those guys are huge playmakers, and you continue to see it every week,” Heinicke said of the receiver room’s depth. “The more I can get them involved, let them do their thing, the better we’ll be.”

A lackluster overtime period from both teams meant Washington (7-5-1) had to settle for a tie with their division-rival New York Giants (7-4-1), setting up a red-hot rematch in two weeks at FedEx Field.

Sunday, the duo’s performance in key moments helped re-solidify Washington’s depth at wide receiver, especially against what McLaurin described as an aggressive man-to-man defense. Samuel’s six catches were his most since Week 5, and his 63 yards were his third-most of the season. Dotson recorded a career-high five catches, adding 54 yards. His game-tying touchdown capped off a 90-yard drive.

Dotson missed five games in October and November with a hamstring injury, and has been easing back in since his return — he didn’t have more than one catch in a game since his return.

Heinicke and head coach Ron Rivera fielded questions in the lead-up to Sunday’s game about Dotson getting “shorthanded” with limited targets since his injury. That tends to happen when there’s so many other offensive weapons, Heinicke explained.

Still, Rivera called Dotson a “dynamic” redzone threat on Wednesday before the game. “It's just a matter of time before you see him start getting some more opportunities,” Rivera said Wednesday, a sentiment that offensive coordinator Scott Turner also echoed on Thursday.

They were both right — at least against the Giants, this time around. On the touchdown throw, Rivera said Dotson was second in Heinicke’s progressions, and that’s why the ball got to him.

Dotson’s route across the middle of the field may seem simple, McLaurin said, but against man-coverage, it’s tougher than it looks. Dotson turned upfield with the ball, forcing Giants’ cornerback Zyon Gilbert to miss a tackle, and then did a spin-move past Nick McCloud for the touchdown.

“He may not get the ball a lot, but not only did he catch it, he won on that route, but he got some YAC [Yards After Catch] and scored,” McLaurin said. “Those are big plays when you [have] a receiver who can win the short areas, catch the ball, [break] off tackles, spin off guys and score touchdowns, I think that makes you really lead the room.”

Samuel’s fourth down catch put Washington in position for Dotson’s big play. McLaurin said it’s the type of play that Samuel has been making all year, citing an 18-yard catch on fourth down in the fourth quarter against Indianapolis.

Heinicke deserves plenty of credit for the game-tying drive, too. After a mediocre performance for most of the first three quarters that featured numerous missed throws, the quarterback’s heroics — particularly the throw to Samuel — saved the Commanders.

“That’s kind of his thing,” Rivera said of Heinicke’s game-tying drive. “When he’s on the move, he creates and he can buy time.”

What’s even better, Riviera adds, is that teammates are attuned to that. They see Heinicke break the pocket and find open areas because they know their quarterback is keeping his eyes downfield to throw. He did just that when he picked out Samuel.

“The more I can get the ball in these guys hands… again, you saw what Jahan did with that drag route, he scored a touchdown,” Heinicke said. “You see what Curtis does all the time with the ball in his hands.”

The goal for Washington is to continue keeping Dotson, Samuel and others involved, Heinicke quarterback reiterated multiple times after the tie. McLaurin will, of course, get the bulk of the targets, but the receiving room’s depth will only help the team improve down the stretch, the No. 1 receiver said.