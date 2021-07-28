Double-A's shifting shift: rule on defensive alignments adjusted at season's midpoint

“I don’t think very many people’s swings changed based off the shift,” he said Tuesday. “As long as I hit the ball where they’re not, it will always work out.”

Tostado, who's among the Flying Squirrels shifted against most often, had no objection to three infielders on the right side. He can think of times during the first half of the season when he softly hit a ball to the left side of the infield and reached base on a single because no infielder was in the vicinity to make a play.

“The shift has its goods and its bads, in my opinion,” said Tostado. “If you want to take the [defensive] risk, go ahead and take the risk.”

The Flying Squirrels manager, Jose Alguacil, is a proponent of keeping two infielders on each side of second base at all times because that alignment increases the chances of a double-play, and Alguacil is a fan of double-plays.

Through the first half of the season, when three infielders were allowed on one side of second, “I didn’t see that many double-plays,” said Alguacil. “When we went to two and two, I’ve seen many more double-plays.

“I would like to see [stats] at the end of the year, and then we’ll see what’s best for the game.”