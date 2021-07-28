Double-A's shifting shift: rule on defensive alignments adjusted at season's midpoint

Frankie Tostado is a flexible Flying Squirrel, which serves him well during this Double-A season with flexible rules.
Tostado, a left-handed-hitting first baseman, and the rest of Double-A’s players began on May 4 with a new defensive-shift rule, an experiment Major League Baseball employed to study its effect on increasing offense. More hits and runs are better for business, at least for the time being.
To start the season in Double-A, infielders were required to have their spikes on the dirt when the pitch was delivered, which meant none could be playing in shallow left or right field, common in many past shifts. The Double-A rule still permitted three infielders on one side of second base.
That changed at the mid-point of the Double-A season, or about two weeks ago. From then on, not only did infielders have to be stationed on the dirt when the pitch was delivered, two had to be on the left side of second, and two on the right.
MLB, which doesn't regulate or ban defensive shifts on the big-league level, is tracking how offensive production changes based on the variations in Double-A.
The shift on the shift is no big deal to Tostado, who’s batting .272 with nine homers and 45 RBI for the San Francisco Giants’ Double-A Richmond affiliate. Tostado, a Californian who’s 23, doesn’t pay much attention to where the fielders are when he bats.
“I don’t think very many people’s swings changed based off the shift,” he said Tuesday. “As long as I hit the ball where they’re not, it will always work out.”
Tostado, who's among the Flying Squirrels shifted against most often, had no objection to three infielders on the right side. He can think of times during the first half of the season when he softly hit a ball to the left side of the infield and reached base on a single because no infielder was in the vicinity to make a play.
“The shift has its goods and its bads, in my opinion,” said Tostado. “If you want to take the [defensive] risk, go ahead and take the risk.”
The Flying Squirrels manager, Jose Alguacil, is a proponent of keeping two infielders on each side of second base at all times because that alignment increases the chances of a double-play, and Alguacil is a fan of double-plays.
Through the first half of the season, when three infielders were allowed on one side of second, “I didn’t see that many double-plays,” said Alguacil. “When we went to two and two, I’ve seen many more double-plays.
“I would like to see [stats] at the end of the year, and then we’ll see what’s best for the game.”
MLB tracked on-base percentage during the first half of the Double-A season, and is tracking the second half. Alguacil was contacted by an MLB representative interested in what Richmond’s manager has witnessed in the second half of the season compared to the first half.
Other experimental rules were implemented at other minor league levels this season. Triple-A is using larger bases, 18-by-18 inches rather than the standard 15-by-15. That can mean the difference between “safe” and “out” on ultra-close plays, and reduces possibilities of collision.
The most notable change in Class A is the use of an automated balls-and-strikes system in one league, though an umpire in his customary position behind home plate calls “ball” or “strike” based on information he receives from the automated system via ear bud.
None of the experimental rules is necessarily destined for use in MLB, but all could be.
