Doug Williams, Black football stars honored at WFT welcome luncheon

A gathering of football royalty was celebrated on Monday to help mark the return of training camp to Richmond.

The RVA/Washington Football Team Faith Leaders Luncheon honored four Black trailblazers in the game of football - Willard Bailey, Joe Taylor, Willie Lanier and Doug Williams.

Williams, the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, spoke about the progress the team has made off the field over the past year under new team president Jason Wright.

"I can honestly say what Jason Wright has done since he's been here has been unbelievable," Williams said. "It's like a different organization.

"What he's done in a short period of time. [Dan Snyder] has given Jason the green light to do what he thinks he needs to be doing on the business side. And I think that's great, because Jason has really shaped the business side."

Among the speakers was Wendy Ross, the team's new senior director of integrated marketing, who spoke highly of the initiatives the team has in place for fan engagement around camp.

Ross is also on the team responsible for rolling out Washington's new name next spring, but joked that she couldn't go too deep into that to make sure she didn't accidentally reveal the news name.

The players reported to Richmond on Monday night, and will take their annual conditioning test on Tuesday afternoon.