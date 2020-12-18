Down another safety, Washington Football Team continues to rely on youth

But Everett was moved to injured reserve on Thursday with a pectoral injury, meaning Washington will once again have to shuffle the position.

Coach Ron Rivera has two options - Jeremy Reaves, who has impressed in limited action since his promotion from the practice squad, and Troy Apke, who started the season as a starter but quickly fell out of favor with the coaching staff.

There will be a fourth safety on the game-day roster Sunday, Cole Luke, who was signed at the start of November. Luke played with Rivera in Carolina and will be available in the event of another injury.

"Kind of like this team, the more [Reaves] plays the more confident he gets," Rivera said. "That’s kind of the nice thing. As far as Troy’s concerned, Troy’s starting to learn and understand his angles a little bit better, one of the things that we’ve been working on with him. He’s done a nice job, so I'm pretty confident."

That confidence will be put to the test against Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and star receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Curl isn't the type of player who backs down from a challenge, though.

"Nobody gives us a chance to win this game, and that fires us up even more," he said. "Because we know who we've got on the team, and we know what we're capable of. We look at it as they're crazy for counting us out, since we know how we're going to play."