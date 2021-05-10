Drive took soccer standout, Mechanicsville native William Pulisic around the world, and now into the MLS

To Michael Milazzo, anyone who makes it to Major League Soccer has to have ambition and drive.
And, for Milazzo, those are the two qualities that come to mind when he thinks of William Pulisic.
Milazzo coached Pulisic when he was a teen, in the Richmond Strikers program. And he’s watched Pulisic take the right steps to get to where he is now.
It’s a path that’s gone from Richmond to Florida to Germany to North Carolina and, now, to Texas.
That’s where the standout goalkeeper is beginning his professional career, after signing with Austin FC last month, an MLS club in its debut season.
Milazzo knew reaching this point was a dream of Pulisic’s. And now the Mechanicsville native is living it.
“Everyone is just so driven just because everyone's in a new place. So everyone wants to impress,” Pulisic said of his time with Austin FC so far. “No spot is just handed to anyone. So, just being around the team, it's very easy to tell that everyone wants to be here, they want to work for this club. Which pushes the person next to you.”
Pulisic’s soccer lineage dates back to his grandfather Mate, who immigrated to the U.S. from Croatia in the early 1960s. His grandfather instilled the game into his father, Matthew, and his uncles.
Matthew played soccer at Randolph-Macon, and Pulisic has had a soccer ball at his own feet for as long as he can remember. And he latched onto the goalkeeper position at a young age, a position that’s suited him with a skillset that, as Matthew described, includes high-level reflexes and good feet.
In an athletic family — he’s first cousins with Christian Pulisic, a star on the U.S. national team and in the English Premier League with Chelsea, and his twin older brothers, Thomas and Joseph, played baseball and football at William & Mary and Old Dominion, respectively — Pulisic participated in baseball and basketball in addition to soccer growing up. But in middle school he zeroed his focus in on soccer.
"Soccer was the one that I couldn't do without,” Pulisic said. “I just love the game, I love playing. And I loved watching. It felt right for me.”
Through the Strikers program, Pulisic gained footing in the national team system, catching on with the U-17 squad.
And after one year of high school at Atlee, Pulisic moved to take part in the U.S. Soccer Under-17 Residency Program in Bradenton, Fla., an intensive soccer immersion.
Pulisic and others would wake up and train in the mornings, before attending school in the afternoons. The environment pushed him, an experience that helped him grow.
“You're around other kids that want to go to the next level, like me,” Pulisic said. “So that not only pushes me to be the best, it's motivating me, just having kind of that support around each other, but also that competitiveness within us.”
In competition, Pulisic made 28 appearances with the U-17 national team, which included a starting role in the 2015 U-17 World Cup in Chile.
The following February, while competing with the U-19 national team, which he’s made four appearances for, Pulisic signed to play at Duke as part of the Blue Devils’ 2016 recruiting class.
He had some time to spare between his completion of the residency program and his start at Duke, which he used to travel to Europe to train with a few clubs there, including Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga.
Dortmund wound up offering Pulisic a spot on its U-19 roster. It was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up on.
So he took a gap year between his arrival at Duke, to be part of the program at Dortmund. And that doubled as a reunion with his cousin Christian, who had ascended to Dortmund’s senior team at the time and who had also been in the residency program in Florida.
The cousins are five months apart in age, Pulisic born in April 1998 and Christian in September. Matthew’s younger brother Mark is Christian’s father. And even though Christian is from Hershey, Pa., the cousins virtually grew up together.
They spent every Christmas together, every summer vacation together and the occasional weekend. They lived together when both were in the Dortmund program.
“We're really close,” Pulisic said.
Christian, in 2019, joined Chelsea from Dortmund and was voted the U.S. Soccer male player of the year for a second time. He has 15 goals and nine assists in 36 appearances so far with the national team.
Pulisic, in Germany, made eight appearances, which included four shutouts, for the Dortmund U-19 squad. That team won the U-19 Bundesliga title.
“It's very, very professional,” he said of the league. “Just that day in, day out [demand] at training. It has to be there. It has to be there, or else you're not going to survive.”
With that experience, Pulisic came back to the U.S. to begin his career at Duke, where he started right off the bat as a freshman in 2017, and all 66 of the total games he played over his four seasons, through this past fall. He graduated with a double major in political science and psychology.
Pulisic wasn’t selected in the MLS SuperDraft in January but, in February, earned a trial with Austin FC.
There was nervousness going in, he admitted. He wasn’t sure what to expect. But he came to find it required total effort and coachability.
“Nobody expected me to be a polished, top goalkeeper right when I come in,” Pulisic said. “It's about trying to get better and learning from the coach or from other goalkeepers. And just kind of improving your game. Getting on that upward trajectory."
The trial netted the signing, which was announced April 16, his 23rd birthday. Pulisic has not yet appeared for Austin FC, which has begun its inaugural season 2-2.
It’s a club that, just beginning its existence in an official capacity and has a lot of energy around it, Pulisic said.
Back home, Matthew said he’s happy that his son is happy, getting to pursue something that’s always been a goal of his.
“Right now his foot is in the door, and he can’t be any happier,” Matthew said.
And as Milazzo, who’s now coaching with North Carolina FC, mentioned, the achievement is not an end. It’s a new beginning.
Soccer has taken Pulisic across the world. And, asked what he still leans on from his local soccer upbringing, Pulisic said it’s that everything requires 100% effort.
It’s something that he tries to apply every day, on a journey that’s continuing to unfold.
“You're not going to be perfect, you're not going to make every save or do everything — execute perfectly every time,” he said. “But it's about giving that 100% effort to learn from it and get better.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr