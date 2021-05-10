Drive took soccer standout, Mechanicsville native William Pulisic around the world, and now into the MLS

“You're around other kids that want to go to the next level, like me,” Pulisic said. “So that not only pushes me to be the best, it's motivating me, just having kind of that support around each other, but also that competitiveness within us.”

In competition, Pulisic made 28 appearances with the U-17 national team, which included a starting role in the 2015 U-17 World Cup in Chile.

The following February, while competing with the U-19 national team, which he’s made four appearances for, Pulisic signed to play at Duke as part of the Blue Devils’ 2016 recruiting class.

He had some time to spare between his completion of the residency program and his start at Duke, which he used to travel to Europe to train with a few clubs there, including Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga.

Dortmund wound up offering Pulisic a spot on its U-19 roster. It was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up on.

So he took a gap year between his arrival at Duke, to be part of the program at Dortmund. And that doubled as a reunion with his cousin Christian, who had ascended to Dortmund’s senior team at the time and who had also been in the residency program in Florida.