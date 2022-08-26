During a tour of Richmond, the Commanders find an eager fanbase, support girls football

Finding a way to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars is the primary concern right now for the Washington Commanders.

Friday night at Armstrong High, there was a more immediate puzzle for the team's players to solve - how to coach a girls flag football team to victory.

"This will be good for them," Commanders coach Ron Rivera said. "Give them a taste of what I deal with."

A collection of the team's star players, along with Rivera, president Jason Wright and co-owner Tanya Snyder, spent the day in the city on Friday, visiting with fans, coaching youth, and making a $20,000 donation to Richmond schools to further efforts for girls in sports.

The afternoon started with a capacity crowd spilling out of River City Roll in Scott's Addition, waiting hours in the hopes of getting an autograph from one of the team's stars as part of their "Rally in Richmond" event.

"We've had a presence here in Richmond that's been meaningful, and we didn't want to back off from that even though our model changed for training camp," Wright said.

That meant bringing some of the team's top talent - quarterback Carson Wentz, receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen among them - to greet local fans.

The Armstrong event was next, part of a nationwide effort by Nike dubbed the Kick Off Classic.

In addition to the donation, 40 girls flag football players were chosen from the city to participate in an exhibition game, coached by players from the Commanders and the D.C. Divas, and received uniforms from Nike for the occasion.

It did not take long for the Commanders' competitive juices to start flowing.

McLaurin set about installing a defense with Allen, while objecting that their counterpart, running back J.D. McKissic, was too close to the field during plays.

"Everything we need is right here with this group of women!" Allen exclaimed in the huddle, borrowing a motivational phrase often used by Rivera.

Not every flag football game is delayed because the referee requests a selfie with the coaches, but this one was.

McLaurin's team fell behind early, but a long touchdown run pushed them back on top, and he and tight end Logan Thomas sprinted the length of the field to do a celebratory dance with their team.

"Don't get hurt, don't get hurt," Wright said from his spot on the sidelines.

Snyder spoke briefly to the assembled crowd, thanking them for the hospitality and emphasizing that "football truly is for everyone."

She appeared to be at ease mingling with the crowd at River City Roll, a room of mostly die-hard supporters who welcomed the chance to greet and take a photo with the co-owner.

One of the day's big winners was Open High student Sydney Wright, an aspiring sportscaster who was picked to deliver a live broadcast for the RPS Instagram feed from the event.

"It's something that I never really expected," she said. "So when I got asked two weeks ago, 'Can you interview some NFL football players?' I was like, 'Of course.'"

She said she knew exactly what she was up against, having come from a football house, and even brought a question from her dad to ask Rivera.

Snyder gave her a brief interview, expressing thanks for the opportunity to visit Richmond and optimism about the upcoming season, and she got a scoop out of Wright, who hinted that the team may be working with rapper Wale for a remixed version of the new fight song, "Hail to the Commanders."

Wright added that even with training camp gone, he wants the Commanders to continue to be Richmond's team.

"One of the things we've learned over the last couple of years is that we're the team of the DMV," he said. "It's D.C., but it's also Maryland and Virginia."