Dustin Hopkins practices on ‘skinny’ field goals. They’ve helped build him into one of Washington’s most tenured players.

ASHBURN — Most Thursdays during the NFL season, Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins turns to a special set of field goal posts that sit on the southwest field of the team’s practice facility. He refers to them as the “skinnys.”
The Arena League-sized posts are 9 feet wide, more than twice as narrow as the NFL’s 18½-foot width. Former Washington kicker Kai Forbath originally requested the installation of the posts at the practice facility in 2013.
“If you're hitting really well on those, you're making (regular field goals) with no problem, obviously,” Hopkins said. “When you just constantly strike a ball in an area that's smaller, it does give you confidence, and you can kind of build off that and go into the bigger ones, and go into a game.”
Last season, his future looked unstable after he missed from 38, 43, 44 and 47 yards in a five-week span. Rivera said the team was "discussing" the possibility of bringing in other options to compete at the kicker position.
The season marked the first time in Hopkins' career that his regular-season field goal percentage dropped below 80%. But Hopkins, the third-longest tenured player in Washington, said he's always tried to remain process-oriented despite the fact that kicking is a results-oriented business.
He snapped out of the slump, missing just once, from 53, in the season’s final seven games. But after two three-year contracts with Washington, his one-year contract extension that keeps him with the Football Team until the end of this season makes this a crucial year for the 30-year-old.
“If you don't perform every year, teams can make a move,” Hopkins said on Tuesday. “I've always wanted to do well, so I guess every year in my mind, in some sort of way, is a make-or-break year.”
Hopkins chooses to kick on the skinnys on Thursdays because that leaves Fridays to adjust to what a normal field goal looks like ahead of Sunday’s game. If he’s kicking well on the skinnys, that rolls over into Friday’s session. If not, he can make the necessary adjustments on a regulation size field goal.
With both sizes, he’ll pick a spot in the background — like a letter, a sign, or a piece of the stadium — and use that for aim. If he misses that aiming point slightly, it could still result in a made field goal. He calls that a “pro miss.”
During the offseason when he’s not at the facility, he’ll aim at anything “skinny,” such as a lamppost. He kicked through the Arena League field goal at the facility in the springtime, which he said is a “great practice tool.” But regardless of the width between the posts, the philosophy remains the same.
“Hit a good ball,” Hopkins said. “Aim small, miss small.”
Hopkins says his weekly practice routine is like that of a baseball pitcher. During the NFL season, the kicker doesn’t just kick field goals all practice, every practice. Instead, he follows a regimented routine.
In addition to using the skinnys on Thursdays, assuming the team is at the facility, he kicks on Fridays and Sundays in-season. The other days, he does workouts. It’s a schedule he’s grown comfortable with.
“You utilize your work days but then try to peak at the right time,” Hopkins said. “And then try to build back up every week.”
During Tuesday morning’s training camp session, for instance, Hopkins said he visualized some kicks. He ran through “our operation” with holder and punter Tress Way and long snapper Camaron Cheeseman to improve everyone’s timing. Hopkins said he “took my steps,” going through the gestures of kicking. After that, he stood on the sideline and enjoyed watching “what some of these crazy athletic dudes can do.”
But no kicking.
Hopkins’ ability to stick to a comfortable routine has helped keep him in the NFL for six seasons. He’s watched Washington go from the 10th oldest team in the league in 2018 to the 19th oldest two years later. Looking back at each year’s team photo is telling of how much turnover there’s been in the roster, he said.
He’s generally been a consistent, middle-of-the-pack kicker in comparison to the rest of the league. He didn’t worry when Rivera said the team was open to evaluating others for the kicker job, because that didn’t change his mindset.
“It's not like I wasn't trying before and I'm going to kick it into gear and try now,” Hopkins said. “So my mentality didn't change in trying to be process-oriented and knowing that I'm going to try and take care of the little things that I can control.”
While Hopkins and Way are seasoned veterans, they’ve been helping their rookie long-snapper, Cheeseman (or as Hopkins calls him, “Cheese”) adjust to the NFL. Developing that chemistry between the three of them is an ongoing process, special teams coach Nate Kaczor said in early June.
Way’s been holding field goals for Hopkins since 2015, and he’ll preemptively adjust the ball to spots that Hopkins likes. That chemistry has contributed to 151 career regular season makes for Hopkins.
At training camp in both Richmond and Ashburn, Hopkins has been consistent. He drilled all his field goal attempts during Monday morning’s session, showing good accuracy and power. He sent multiple of those makes over the netting and into the woods behind the facility, too.
And earlier in June for mini-camp, the team had a mock conditioning test remaining to round out their practice when Hopkins approached Rivera.
Rivera recalled: “(Hopkins) said, ‘I’ll tell you what, coach, if I hit a 50-yarder and split it, let's call it a day.’ So I made the deal with him and he split it and that was kind of cool."
Earlier that practice, Hopkins had hit from 55 on the skinnys.