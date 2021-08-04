Dustin Hopkins practices on ‘skinny’ field goals. They’ve helped build him into one of Washington’s most tenured players.

ASHBURN — Most Thursdays during the NFL season, Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins turns to a special set of field goal posts that sit on the southwest field of the team’s practice facility. He refers to them as the “skinnys.”

The Arena League-sized posts are 9 feet wide, more than twice as narrow as the NFL’s 18½-foot width. Former Washington kicker Kai Forbath originally requested the installation of the posts at the practice facility in 2013.

“If you're hitting really well on those, you're making (regular field goals) with no problem, obviously,” Hopkins said. “When you just constantly strike a ball in an area that's smaller, it does give you confidence, and you can kind of build off that and go into the bigger ones, and go into a game.”

Last season, his future looked unstable after he missed from 38, 43, 44 and 47 yards in a five-week span. Rivera said the team was "discussing" the possibility of bringing in other options to compete at the kicker position.

The season marked the first time in Hopkins' career that his regular-season field goal percentage dropped below 80%. But Hopkins, the third-longest tenured player in Washington, said he's always tried to remain process-oriented despite the fact that kicking is a results-oriented business.