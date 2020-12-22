Dwayne Haskins apologizes for attending mask-less party at DC nightclub on Sunday

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins may have jeopardized his ability to play this week by attending a party after a loss to Seattle.
Haskins was seen in Instagram posts on Sunday night at a Washington nightclub with a group of friends. Haskins and others are shown holding stacks of what appear to be $1 bills.
The NFL's COVID-19 protocols ban players from being at indoor dining establishments or bars with more than 10 other people.
The Washington Football Team said it is aware of the posts and plans to handle the matter internally.
The facility was closed on Monday and Tuesday, with players scheduled to return on Wednesday. It was unclear if Haskins would be allowed to practice, or if he would need to re-clear the league's coronavirus testing protocols, which requires six days of negative tests.
Haskins, a team captain, apologized on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
“I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday,” he wrote. “I spoke with [coach Ron] Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.”
This is Haskins' second violation of the league's protocols - he booked a room at the team hotel for a family member before a game against the New York Giants this year, though he did not have contact with the family member and was only fined, not suspended.
Rivera has stressed vigilant compliance with his team, particularly earlier this season as he underwent chemotherapy treatments for squamous cell cancer.
NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith said he wouldn't address the Haskins situation specifically, but the union would monitor any investigation conducted by the team.
"We understand the importance of 100% compliance," he said. "And we just try to keep those conversations (with players) going and urge our guys to finish strong."
Instagram posts reviewed by The Times-Dispatch that have since been deleted shed light on Haskins whereabouts on Sunday.
Early in the day, a group of women were all wearing t-shirts designed to look like Haskins' No. 7 jersey, watching the game at a Ritz-Carlton hotel.
Later, they take a party bus to the Oceanaire Seafood Room in Washington, where Haskins joins them. Later, they visit the nightclub with Haskins.
In a second Twitter post, Haskins wrote: "I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what’s best for the team moving forward."
Haskins, a first-round draft pick in 2019, started the season as the No. 1 quarterback in Washington, and was voted a captain by teammates, but was benched by coach Ron Rivera after four games. Rivera cited the need for a quarterback with more experience, turning things over to Kyle Allen.
After an injury to Allen, Alex Smith took over as quarterback and led Washington back into the playoff hunt. The team is currently in first place in the NFC East.
However, Smith suffered an injury and had to leave a game against San Francisco early, bringing Haskins back into the fold.
Sunday marked Haskins' first start since the benching, and he struggled early before leading a late rally that ultimately fell short against the Seattle Seahawks.
After the game, Rivera said he would stick with Haskins as quarterback until Smith was able to recover from his injury.
If Haskins and Smith are both unable to play, the team will lean on rookie Steven Montez, who has never taken an NFL snap, or veteran Taylor Heinicke (Old Dominion), who was a backup during Rivera's tenure in Carolina.
Note: Washington's game time Sunday against Carolina has been moved back to 4:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on CBS.
The move was made because a Washington victory would knock the Eagles and Cowboys out of the playoffs. Those two teams are scheduled to play in the national "game of the week" window at 4:25 p.m. on Fox, so playing the Washington game at the same time protects the relevance of the Eagles-Cowboys matchup.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD