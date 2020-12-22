Dwayne Haskins apologizes for attending maskless party at DC nightclub on Sunday

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins may have jeopardized his ability to play this week by attending a party after a loss to Seattle.

Haskins was seen in Instagram posts on Sunday night at a Washington nightclub with a group of friends. Haskins and others are shown holding stacks of what appear to be $1 bills.

The NFL’s COVID-19 protocols ban players from being at indoor dining establishments or bars with more than 10 other people.

The Washington Football Team said it is aware of the posts and plans to handle the matter internally.

The facility was closed on Monday and Tuesday, with players scheduled to return on Wednesday. It was unclear if Haskins would be allowed to practice, or if he would need to reclear the league’s coronavirus testing protocols, which requires six days of negative tests.

Haskins, a team captain, apologized on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

“I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday,” he wrote. “I spoke with [coach Ron] Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me, and I accept responsibility for my action.”