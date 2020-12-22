Dwayne Haskins apologizes for violating NFL coronavirus protocols after Sunday's game in Washington

Instagram posts reviewed by The Times-Dispatch that have since been deleted showed a group of women on a party bus to the festivities, though Haskins was not seen in any of the photos on the bus.

Earlier in the day, the women were all wearing t-shirts designed to look like Haskins' No. 7 jersey.

This is Haskins' second violation of the league's protocols - he booked a room at the team hotel for a family member before a game against the New York Giants this year, though he did not have contact with the family member and was only fined, not suspended.

Haskins, a first-round draft pick in 2019, started the season as the No. 1 quarterback in Washington, and was voted a captain by teammates, but was benched by coach Ron Rivera after four games. Rivera cited the need for a quarterback with more experience, turning things over to Kyle Allen.

After an injury to Allen, Alex Smith took over as quarterback and led Washington back into the playoff hunt. The team is currently in first place in the NFC East.

However, Smith suffered an injury and had to leave a game against San Francisco early, bringing Haskins back into the fold.