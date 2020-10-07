Dwayne Haskins benched after just four games with Ron Rivera in Washington

ASHBURN - The end arrived swiftly, even by Washington Football Team standards.
Washington coach Ron Rivera, who initially promised he would stand by second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins through the ups and downs of their first season together, is instead going a different direction.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Wednesday that Kyle Allen, who followed Rivera to Washington from Carolina, will get the start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, and for the forseeable future.
The decision was portrayed to the players as not being a permanent one, but it's hard to see a future in Washington for Haskins, who has now cycled through three coaches in just 13 NFL appearances.
The immediate implications for:
The NFC East race: Rivera had sold this as a rebuilding year, but that was before the Cowboys and Eagles got off to terrible starts. Now, Washington is just a half-game back in the division, even at 1-3, and with two games against the woeful Giants on deck, it appears a potential division title opportunity is too valuable for Rivera to waste on development.
Alex Smith: For the first time since his gruesome leg injury in 2018, Smith will be active on Sunday and would enter the game if anything happens to Allen. An appearance by Smith would be potentially the biggest comeback in NFL history from a major injury - it would also be a cringe-inducing moment for fans who have followed his comeback and worry about his long-term health.
Kyle Allen: After a hot start he cooled in Carolina. But he knows Rivera's system and will get at least this opportunity to prove he can be a long-term answer in Washington.
Dwayne Haskins: It was a rocky start to the year, but Haskins still possesses undeniable talent. He started just one season at Ohio State, where he had a dominant team around him. When he was drafted to Washington, coach Jay Gruden openly lobbied against the selection, and the 2019 season went as expected after that. There's no reason to think Haskins can't be an NFL quarterback, but he's not there yet, and patience is always tough to find at the pro level.
Ron Rivera: With a defense that has shown flashes of dominance early in the season, Rivera shows that he has their back and will do what he can to attempt to win games - the opposite message of what he's been sending with his roster choices and clock management decisions so far. It's also worth noting that Rivera has missed several practices in recent weeks while undergoing chemotherapy, so this decision wouldn't have been made without the full blessing of offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
Washington returns to the practice field today, and Rivera and players will be available for interviews later this afternoon.
