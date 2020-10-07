Dwayne Haskins benched after just four games with Ron Rivera in Washington

ASHBURN - The end arrived swiftly, even by Washington Football Team standards.

Washington coach Ron Rivera, who initially promised he would stand by second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins through the ups and downs of their first season together, is instead going a different direction.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Wednesday that Kyle Allen, who followed Rivera to Washington from Carolina, will get the start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, and for the forseeable future.

The decision was portrayed to the players as not being a permanent one, but it's hard to see a future in Washington for Haskins, who has now cycled through three coaches in just 13 NFL appearances.

The immediate implications for:

The NFC East race: Rivera had sold this as a rebuilding year, but that was before the Cowboys and Eagles got off to terrible starts. Now, Washington is just a half-game back in the division, even at 1-3, and with two games against the woeful Giants on deck, it appears a potential division title opportunity is too valuable for Rivera to waste on development.