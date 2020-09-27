Dwayne Haskins cost Washington the win on Sunday. Here's why he shouldn't be benched.

Kyle Allen is not the long-term answer at quarterback. Allen was bad in Carolina last year, and he was bad in training camp with Washington this year.

He is a solid backup, somebody who knows Rivera's system and can run the offense in a pinch. To suggest he would get the team any closer to Super Bowl contention is foolish.

Alex Smith is 36 years old. Rivera has maintained that Smith is fully healthy, but is being kept inactive on game days for reasons involving the depth chart.

That doesn't pass the smell test. If Smith was truly back to form, he would immediately become the best quarterback on the roster, but also it would be important to find out if he had another 3-4 years left in him (not unreasonable for a QB of his playing style).

More likely, Smith is what he appears to be - the NFL's best comeback story in decades, and a player who will be universally cheered when he returns to a game, though not a player who will ever be a team's long-term solution.

The only quarterback on the roster who could conceivably be a long-term solution is Haskins. And thus, it is imperative he gets the rest of the snaps in 2020.