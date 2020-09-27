Dwayne Haskins cost Washington the win on Sunday. Here's why he shouldn't be benched.

CLEVELAND - Dwayne Haskins cost Washington the win on Sunday in a 34-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Rarely does a single player win or lose a game, but it's fair to oversimplify this one.
The Washington quarterback turned the ball over four times, three of them interceptions that were head scratchers at best. He was spared another when Isaiah Wright, a rookie receiver, made a bone-jarring tackle to pry the ball from Cleveland corner Denzel Ward.
Worse, this was a rare winnable game for the Football Team, which is now on the express train to 1-4 with the Ravens and Rams up next.
Haskins has been tough to watch at times in the first three weeks, and hasn't demonstrated the natural feel for the game we've seen from other young quarterbacks. But coach Ron Rivera has no interest in throwing in the towel, nor should he.
"The truth of the matter is, how's he going to learn?" Rivera asked. "Is he going to learn by taking the show team reps? No. The only way he's going to learn, the only way we're going to truly find out where Dwayne is and what he can do for us, is to put him back out on the field, let him get exposed. That's how he grows."
Before digging deeper on that, a quick word about Rivera's other options: They are all terrible choices.
Kyle Allen is not the long-term answer at quarterback. Allen was bad in Carolina last year, and he was bad in training camp with Washington this year.
He is a solid backup, somebody who knows Rivera's system and can run the offense in a pinch. To suggest he would get the team any closer to Super Bowl contention is foolish.
Alex Smith is 36 years old. Rivera has maintained that Smith is fully healthy, but is being kept inactive on game days for reasons involving the depth chart.
That doesn't pass the smell test. If Smith was truly back to form, he would immediately become the best quarterback on the roster, but also it would be important to find out if he had another 3-4 years left in him (not unreasonable for a QB of his playing style).
More likely, Smith is what he appears to be - the NFL's best comeback story in decades, and a player who will be universally cheered when he returns to a game, though not a player who will ever be a team's long-term solution.
The only quarterback on the roster who could conceivably be a long-term solution is Haskins. And thus, it is imperative he gets the rest of the snaps in 2020.
The mistakes have been maddening, but there have been successes as well. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner set him up with some short passes and uptempo sequences that played to his strengths and got the offense rolling early in the game and at the start of the third quarter.
Another positive - Haskins knew exactly what mistakes he made, and was able to elaborate on them after the game.
His second interception was a third-and-7 deep in Washington's territory. He had Logan Thomas open for a 4-yard gain, which would have resulted in a punt. He instead elected to try to force it to Dontrelle Inman, and was intercepted - a turnover that became seven points for the Browns because of field position.
"I should have just thrown the flat," Haskins said. "I was trying to fit it in a window, trying to get our third-and-10. ... just playing situational football and understanding when to take a sack or throw the ball to the running back and not make plays worse."
Haskins also made the rookie mistake of staring down receivers for too long, giving away what he was going to do to the defense.
Rivera noted that he views Haskins as a rookie, because of his lack of playing time last year and lack of offseason work this year due to the pandemic. In the coach's mind, he deserves the opportunity to fix those flaws.
"Part of is is, when you're staring a guy down, you've made a preconceived notion that you're going to throw the ball there, and that's when you really get in trouble," Rivera said. "Then a couple of interceptions he put the ball on the wrong side of the receiver ... that's disappointing because he's got a good arm and can be very accurate."
For the second week in a row, the defense gave up more than 30 points, but had a respectable outing. Nick Chubb 108 yards after grinding Washington down, but there's no reason to believe that the Football Team won't stiffen up when the offense starts helping them out. Hence, the focus on the quarterback.
Haskins looks at time like a jittery newcomer. The question is whether that's an ominous sign or a fixable quirk. Nobody knows the answer, but the only way to find out is to keep playing him. Both outcomes are possible: Either Rivera fixes Haskins and can accelerate his rebuild by freeing up a first-round draft pick, or Haskins continues to crash and burn and the quarterback merry-go-round spins on in Washington.
Haskins is lucky the coaching staff is more patient than the fanbase. This will be the best opportunity he gets to establish himself in the NFL. He said he'll go to work Monday determined to repay Rivera for that confidence.
"Honestly, talk is just talk," Haskins said. "When you let outside noise into your head you start thinking and believing whatever the hell you read or see. So really it's just letting all that go. It's Week 3, and that's just the week it was. Week 4 is a whole different week, and we start over."
