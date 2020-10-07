Dwayne Haskins demoted from first to third string in Washington shakeup

ASHBURN - The end arrived swiftly, even by Washington Football Team standards.
Washington coach Ron Rivera, who initially promised he would stand by second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins through the ups and downs of their first season together, is instead going a different direction.
Kyle Allen, who followed Rivera to Washington from Carolina, will get the start on Sunday. Alex Smith will be active on game day for the first time since fracturing his leg in 2018 - he'll be the backup.
Rivera said a subpar year in the NFC East nudged him towards the decision - even at 1-3, Washington sits a half-game back of the Eagles, and the Giants and Cowboys haven't shown flashes of anything other than mediocrity.
The coach noted that he'd planned to give Haskins the first four games to see what he was capable of, hinting that a 2-2 record would have been enough to stick with him.
Likewise, Rivera seemed to commit to Allen for a block of four games, a stretch with three matchups against NFC East foes, including a home-and-home with the woeful Giants.
Rivera said it would be tough to squander that opportunity, even amid the big picture of rebuilding the team.
"What we’re hoping to do is develop a young quarterback," the coach said. "We get to a certain point where you say: ‘Wow. He’s not getting it right now.'
"We can continue to put him out there, or, wow, look at the situation we have in our next four games. Do we want to shake the dice (with Haskins) or do we want to see if we can win them with somebody that has a little bit more experience, a little bit more time in this offense and a little bit better feel for what we do?"
That somebody is Allen, who played two seasons with Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina. Last season Allen, entering for an injured Cam Newton, rolled off four straight wins before crashing back to earth and dropping six straight.
"Kyle just tried to do too much," Turner said. "That forced him into some turnovers. He has to do a better job this time around with interceptions, but also ball security and taking care of the ball when he’s sacked or hit.
"But, I think this time away from playing has given him a chance to step back and learn about himself. It’ll help him going forward."
While the intent is for Smith to remain on the bench, it's notable that he is one snap away from entering his first game since suffering a gruesome injury against Houston.
Haskins will likely be inactive. Rivera said he informed the three quarterbacks of his decision on Wednesday morning, and it was a tough conversation with Haskins.
"I would’ve expected a competitor to take it no other way," the coach said. "He wants to play. He was disappointed, and I know today was tough on him. I appreciate that. I understand that. I’ve been through it myself personally. I know what it feels like.
"But, I think we can do a few more things. I think Kyle has been in (the NFL) for three seasons. He’s had some success. He hasn’t had great success, but he’s had some. That’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking for some success. He’s a guy who can manage, a guy who can control. Hopefully things will go well."
Injuries: Chase Young (groin) missed practice to start the week, though he has not yet been ruled out for Sunday's game. Washington is also dealing with potential losses at wide receiver. Terry McLaurin (thigh) played through his injury last week, while Steven Sims (toe) was unable to go. Both sat out Wednesday's practice. Dontrelle Inman (foot) was also held out of Wednesday's workout.
