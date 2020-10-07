Dwayne Haskins demoted from first to third string in Washington shakeup

"We can continue to put him out there, or, wow, look at the situation we have in our next four games. Do we want to shake the dice (with Haskins) or do we want to see if we can win them with somebody that has a little bit more experience, a little bit more time in this offense and a little bit better feel for what we do?"

That somebody is Allen, who played two seasons with Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina. Last season Allen, entering for an injured Cam Newton, rolled off four straight wins before crashing back to earth and dropping six straight.

"Kyle just tried to do too much," Turner said. "That forced him into some turnovers. He has to do a better job this time around with interceptions, but also ball security and taking care of the ball when he’s sacked or hit.

"But, I think this time away from playing has given him a chance to step back and learn about himself. It’ll help him going forward."

While the intent is for Smith to remain on the bench, it's notable that he is one snap away from entering his first game since suffering a gruesome injury against Houston.

Haskins will likely be inactive. Rivera said he informed the three quarterbacks of his decision on Wednesday morning, and it was a tough conversation with Haskins.