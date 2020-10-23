Dwayne Haskins fined for violating Washington's COVID protocols

Benched Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins made a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel last weekend in New York, something that is prohibited under NFL coronavirus protocols.

The news was first reported Friday afternoon by ESPN. The amount of the fine was reported at $4,833.

Haskins had missed two of the team's three practices in the week leading up to the game with an illness.

It was the second game since Haskins' benching, a decision coach Ron Rivera said was needed to give the team a chance to win games.

Since then Rivera has maintained that he hasn't given up on Haskins, though the quarterback was demoted from first-string to third-string.

​mphillips@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6546