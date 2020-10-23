 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dwayne Haskins fined for violating Washington's COVID protocols
0 comments

Dwayne Haskins fined for violating Washington's COVID protocols

{{featured_button_text}}
Baltimore's Jackson, Washington's Haskins aim for redemption

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland.

 Ron Schwane

Benched Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins made a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel last weekend in New York, something that is prohibited under NFL coronavirus protocols.

The news was first reported Friday afternoon by ESPN. The amount of the fine was reported at $4,833.

Haskins had missed two of the team's three practices in the week leading up to the game with an illness.

It was the second game since Haskins' benching, a decision coach Ron Rivera said was needed to give the team a chance to win games.

Since then Rivera has maintained that he hasn't given up on Haskins, though the quarterback was demoted from first-string to third-string.

​mphillips@timesdispatch.com    (804) 649-6546     

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News