Dwayne Haskins finishes camp strong, but the rest of the Washington offense doesn't follow

ASHBURN — It was officially the final day of training camp, and Washington devoted most of its practice to high-speed, up-tempo drills meant to simulate game action.

Presumptive starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins made a handful of highlight throws, including one where he sidestepped pressure and fired the ball about 25 yards downfield, guiding it into the arms of receiver Steven Sims despite double coverage.

The throw was excellent, but the footage won’t be shown on SportsCenter — Sims dropped the pass.

That was a microcosm of the day and the camp. The focus all offseason has been on whether Haskins could make a leap forward in his second season and show enough to become the long-term answer for a franchise that desperately needs one.

Instead, the question is whether Haskins will get an opportunity to show his skills because of the personnel around him.

Washington’s receiver woes are well-documented, but there are also major issues on the left side of the offensive line, which protects Haskins’ blind spot.

After the workout, coach Ron Rivera focused on both sides.