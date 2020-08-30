Dwayne Haskins finishes camp strong, but the rest of the Washington offense doesn't follow

ASHBURN — It was officially the final day of training camp, and Washington devoted most of its practice to high-speed, up-tempo drills meant to simulate game action.
Presumptive starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins made a handful of highlight throws, including one where he sidestepped pressure and fired the ball about 25 yards downfield, guiding it into the arms of receiver Steven Sims despite double coverage.
The throw was excellent, but the footage won’t be shown on SportsCenter — Sims dropped the pass.
That was a microcosm of the day and the camp. The focus all offseason has been on whether Haskins could make a leap forward in his second season and show enough to become the long-term answer for a franchise that desperately needs one.
Instead, the question is whether Haskins will get an opportunity to show his skills because of the personnel around him.
Washington’s receiver woes are well-documented, but there are also major issues on the left side of the offensive line, which protects Haskins’ blind spot.
After the workout, coach Ron Rivera focused on both sides.
“There were some really good decisions being made by the quarterbacks today,” he said. “You really want to see those things and feature them and highlight them for those guys. It shows growth, it really does.”
He noted, though, that after a simulated halftime, things looked rough across the board.
“There was a little bit of a lull,” Rivera said. “There were three series that I thought we didn’t perform very well in, and I just wanted to make a point of those things. You can’t come out flat, you’ve got to come out and play.”
While camp officially ended Sunday, the team will hold a rescheduled scrimmage at FedEx Field on Monday, making up for Thursday’s workout, which was converted to a team discussion on racism in light of current events.
Monday’s event won’t be televised, but Rivera said there won’t be much to see — after Sunday’s high-intensity workout, Monday will resemble a practice more than a true scrimmage.
What the coach wants to see is more emerge from the left side of the offensive line. Left tackle Geron Christian has won the job by default, with rookie Saahdiq Charles missing the entire camp because of a leg injury and veteran backup Cornelius Lucas struggling in work against Washington’s defense.
At left guard, Wes Martin has been ridden hard by the coaches during workouts — they like his potential, but want him to play with more urgency. Martin was benched for two workouts to give other players a chance to audition, but received virtually all the first-team snaps on Sunday.
Washington is also waiting for a No. 2 receiver to emerge, with Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty) and Dontrelle Inman (UVA) all in the mix, but all showing obvious flaws during the camp.
One positive has been the emergence of running back Antonio Gibson and tight end Logan Thomas (Virginia Tech) as pass-catching threats, giving Haskins other options.
As for the quarterback, consistency and minimizing turnovers will be crucial. He’s making the correct read, and making a sharp throw, about 85 percent of the time, but it’s the other 15 that could come back to bite him. Instead of playing it safe, Haskins is often making throws that turn into interceptions, cornerback Greg Stroman (Virginia Tech) had six during the last two weeks of work.
That’s still a major leap forward from Haskins’ 2019 season and an encouraging sign for the Washington offense.
