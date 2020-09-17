Dwayne Haskins gets high marks from coaches for leadership, smart play

"That was big, but those were things we were seeing in Dwayne at the end of last season, all into the offseason," receiver Steven Sims said. "Pretty much at the beginning of every drive he came into the huddle and gave us a quick little speech, like, hey, this is what we're about to do. Then boom, we go out there and do it."

Haskins was challenged this offseason to take charge of the team, and he has established himself as a leader - he was one of five players selected a captain in a team vote.

Leadership can take many forms, and for Washington, the most important of those right now is smart decision making.

The Football Team doesn't need a 300-yard outing from Haskins as long as the defense is dominant. They just need him to advance the chains and not turn the ball over.

"That’s something that we stressed," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "We had no penalties. We had no turnovers. That’s a big thing and obviously that’s a good starting point for us offensively.

"I think there are probably some decisions he’d like to have back. But, you’re never going to be perfect in that regard. Stuff happens really fast out there. The more he plays, the more he sees it and I think the better he’s going to be at those types of things.”