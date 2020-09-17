Dwayne Haskins gets high marks from coaches for leadership, smart play

ASHBURN - With the clock ticking in the first half of Sunday's game, Washington still didn't have any points. Fabian Moreau had just intercepted a pass, giving Dwayne Haskins another opportunity before halftime.
Coming to the line, Haskins recognized a blitz. He moved running back J.D. McKissic to the other side of the formation, creating a hole for him to make a quick pass to Terry McLaurin. The completion was a first down, and ultimately led to a touchdown that revived the Football Team before halftime.
"Just stuff like that where we're getting on the same page," Haskins said. "And it happened a lot."
Rivera was really excited about Haskins' decision making on Sunday.Example: Sees the blitz is coming, moves McKissic so he can take the ILB out of the play and clear the space for a quick completion to McLaurin. pic.twitter.com/h5p21d0Ofk— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 17, 2020
Coaches saw two things they really liked from Haskins on Sunday: his decision making and leadership.
At halftime, coach Ron Rivera received an IV, part of his ongoing treatment for squamous cell cancer. With Rivera not in the locker room, Haskins took it upon himself to give the halftime speech to the team, unprompted.
"That was big, but those were things we were seeing in Dwayne at the end of last season, all into the offseason," receiver Steven Sims said. "Pretty much at the beginning of every drive he came into the huddle and gave us a quick little speech, like, hey, this is what we're about to do. Then boom, we go out there and do it."
Haskins was challenged this offseason to take charge of the team, and he has established himself as a leader - he was one of five players selected a captain in a team vote.
Leadership can take many forms, and for Washington, the most important of those right now is smart decision making.
The Football Team doesn't need a 300-yard outing from Haskins as long as the defense is dominant. They just need him to advance the chains and not turn the ball over.
"That’s something that we stressed," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "We had no penalties. We had no turnovers. That’s a big thing and obviously that’s a good starting point for us offensively.
"I think there are probably some decisions he’d like to have back. But, you’re never going to be perfect in that regard. Stuff happens really fast out there. The more he plays, the more he sees it and I think the better he’s going to be at those types of things.”
On the other side of the ledger, Rivera said he wants Haskins to work on his delivery. Like a baseball pitcher who only throws fastballs, Haskins seemed to zip every ball to its intended target.
"You'd like to see him put a touch on the ball sometimes," Rivera said. "He tried to gun a couple of them in and because of it, the ball ended up a little bit behind instead of really putting that lead throw into it.
"I think he was a little bit anxious. He looked like he was having fun, but he looked like he was a little bit anxious at times. Once he settled in, though, and we saw that, he really took command of what we were doing.”
Haskins' final stat line - 178 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions - was reminiscent of another Washington quarterback in recent years: Alex Smith. Smith had that exact stat line three times during his 2018 run where the team started 6-3 and led the NFC East before his leg injury.
Rivera believes that the next steps will come, but as a coach, he's thrilled that Haskins' decision making is continuing to improve.
"That was one of the things that was really pleasing," the coach said. "Even though he may have missed a couple throws, those throws were headed where they were supposed to, to the right receivers."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD