Dwayne Haskins has hundreds of voices in his ear. He's working on listening to the most important ones.

Now, the coach is hoping he'll rise to the next challenge.

The two biggest things the coaches want changed from the Cleveland game are the interceptions, which Rivera felt came when Haskins was trying to make a big play instead of settling for a smaller gain, and the missed throws that Haskins should be expected to make - he was errant on a handful of short passes without much in the way of pressure.

"He has to not worry about making (big) plays, but making the right play," Turner said. "Making the right play over and over and stacking the plays. if you do that, you look up at the end of the day and you had a pretty good day."

Haskins' best performance of the week may have come in his Wednesday press conference, when he didn't shy away from his shortcomings but promised to rededicate himself to the craft.

"I want it to be hard, hard as hell, just so I can show that I can do it and prove to myself and to my teammates that they believe and trust in me," Haskins said. "A lot of guys came up to me after the game and just expressed how much they believed in me and how much they’re standing behind me. I want to give them something to stand behind and just try to figure out ways to keep getting better.