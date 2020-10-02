Dwayne Haskins has hundreds of voices in his ear. He's working on listening to the most important ones.

Logan Thomas knows what it's like to be a quarterback when things aren't going well, so during games he makes sure to offer Dwayne Haskins advice tailored specifically to the situation: He says nothing.
Haskins is appreciative.
"When you make mistakes, especially at quarterback, everybody wants to give you their opinion on what you should do or what they would do," Haskins said.
He is entering a crucial juncture in his young NFL career, and while he enjoys the full support of his coach, it was also made clear this week that wouldn't last forever - that Haskins will have to continue improving to continue playing the position in Washington.
That doesn't mean beating the Baltimore Ravens, who are a 14-point favorite and boast more talent at almost every position, save for defensive line and punter. But it does mean cleaning up Haskins' fundamentals after a disastrous outing in Cleveland last week.
The primary voice in Haskins' ear is that of offensive coordinator Scott Turner, though quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and head coach Ron Rivera joined Turner this week for a meeting to discuss expectations going forward.
"We want to see him kick start it and get it back going again," Rivera said.
This offseason, Rivera challenged Haskins by making him compete for the job. Haskins responded with a remarkable offseason of growth, both physically and mentally.
Now, the coach is hoping he'll rise to the next challenge.
The two biggest things the coaches want changed from the Cleveland game are the interceptions, which Rivera felt came when Haskins was trying to make a big play instead of settling for a smaller gain, and the missed throws that Haskins should be expected to make - he was errant on a handful of short passes without much in the way of pressure.
"He has to not worry about making (big) plays, but making the right play," Turner said. "Making the right play over and over and stacking the plays. if you do that, you look up at the end of the day and you had a pretty good day."
Haskins' best performance of the week may have come in his Wednesday press conference, when he didn't shy away from his shortcomings but promised to rededicate himself to the craft.
"I want it to be hard, hard as hell, just so I can show that I can do it and prove to myself and to my teammates that they believe and trust in me," Haskins said. "A lot of guys came up to me after the game and just expressed how much they believed in me and how much they’re standing behind me. I want to give them something to stand behind and just try to figure out ways to keep getting better.
"I’m going to make sure that I’m my best and make sure the coaches and my teammates know that whatever previous mistakes I made in the last couple weeks, those are behind me and those are mistakes I’m going to improve upon."
That's easier said than done in a game environment, particularly given Washington is severely lacking in offensive weapons, and its top two receivers are banged up entering Sunday's game (Steven Sims is out, Terry McLaurin will be a game-time decision).
Thomas, the tight end from Virginia Tech, said he was one of the teammates who reminded Haskins he had the support of the room this week.
He said as a young quarterback, it's important to be able to tune out outside critique.
"Everybody expects you to be this or expects you to be that," Thomas said. "But in reality it takes time. It takes a second to get comfortable. When you get comfortable, that's when you start growing."
Note: Washington moved running back Bryce Love to injured reserve on Friday, as his injured knee has regressed in recent days. Rivera said the move does not end Love's season, and that once the swelling is down he'll be called back up to the roster.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD