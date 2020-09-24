Dwayne Haskins is making throws few NFL quarterbacks can, but he's also missing the easy ones

Haskins is also working with a handicap as he develops behind a young offense that is having its own growing pains. Washington's offensive line has struggled, and the receivers are mostly first and second-year players.

In practices, Haskins said he's working on making sure the receivers know where to be, so that he can maximize the time he gets between the huddle and the snap.

"If it’s (a certain kind of) motion, and I need you to start here and move to the left side of the formation, I don’t need you to think about it," Haskins said. "I just need you to line up and go, because I need those three seconds to be able to analyze the defense to see where the blitz is coming from.

"So, the biggest thing is just getting guys to come to a full understanding of what we’re doing and how we’re doing it and what we want to do effectively. Do it play in and play out and not have one guy, or myself, not be on the same page as everybody else, which can stall our drives and cause us to not score as much as we want to.”

Haskins made it clear he was referring to himself as a work in progress too.

That's something coach Ron Rivera has gone to great lengths to emphasize, noting that the unique offseason was particularly costly.