Dwayne Haskins is making throws few NFL quarterbacks can, but he's also missing the easy ones

ASHBURN - Week 2 was an encore performance of sorts for Dwayne Haskins, who demonstrated his sky-high potential, left fans scratching their heads at easy misses, and had his coach once again reminding everybody this is a work in progress.
Haskins, the Washington quarterback, had his most notable incompletion of the day on a third-and-2 in the second quarter, when he failed to take the time to set his feet and missed an easy throw to Dontrelle Inman.
In the fourth quarter he provided a highlight-reel counterpoint, finding Steven Sims on third-and-1 for a big gain, a pass that traveled about 20 yards in the air with perfect timing.
And so Washington fans wait must another week to see where Haskins will go from here, as he continues to attempt to connect his skills with the demands of offensive coordinator Scott Turner's playbook.
"Dwayne is more than capable," Turner said. "If his feet are set and his body is aligned correctly, he can make any throw that there is.
"I think what happens is a guy will see something and their mind will work faster than their body, and they just try to throw it out there with all arm, and that affects your accuracy.
"They think it will take too much time to get your feet set then deliver the ball, but it ends up hindering it. He just has to move his feet and deliver the throw and he won’t have an issue with that."
Haskins is also working with a handicap as he develops behind a young offense that is having its own growing pains. Washington's offensive line has struggled, and the receivers are mostly first and second-year players.
In practices, Haskins said he's working on making sure the receivers know where to be, so that he can maximize the time he gets between the huddle and the snap.
"If it’s (a certain kind of) motion, and I need you to start here and move to the left side of the formation, I don’t need you to think about it," Haskins said. "I just need you to line up and go, because I need those three seconds to be able to analyze the defense to see where the blitz is coming from.
"So, the biggest thing is just getting guys to come to a full understanding of what we’re doing and how we’re doing it and what we want to do effectively. Do it play in and play out and not have one guy, or myself, not be on the same page as everybody else, which can stall our drives and cause us to not score as much as we want to.”
Haskins made it clear he was referring to himself as a work in progress too.
That's something coach Ron Rivera has gone to great lengths to emphasize, noting that the unique offseason was particularly costly.
"Remember, we’re in Year 1," Rivera said. "We’ve had a limited Year 1. This is the second time I’ve gone through it. We went through the same thing in Carolina because we had the lockout. It takes time. Hopefully we’ll get there sooner than later."
Rivera said that limited time is why he committed to giving Haskins 100 percent of the first-team work during practices, so he can get as much developmental time as possible during the week.
Turner said he sees the progress, even if it's coming slower than fans want it to.
"Going into this year, Dwayne was really encouraging with everything he did in camp," Turner said. "I think he comes in (to interviews) and says it, too. He’s got to improve just like the rest of us, just like the rest of our entire offensive unit. We’ve just got to keep working to do that.”
