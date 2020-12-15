Dwayne Haskins or Alex Smith? Washington QB decision could come down to the wire

Uncertainty surrounding who will be Washington's quarterback this week is likely to continue, with Dwayne Haskins preparing for what will potentially be his third chance to impress as an NFL starter.

Alex Smith had to leave Sunday's game in Arizona with tightness in his surgically repaired right leg, an injury that was compared to a strained calf by Washington coach Ron Rivera.

Smith tried to play through the injury, but was struggling with accuracy and was on his way to his worst outing since his return from the 2018 surgeries.

Washington will not release any injury information until Wednesday, but the Football Team is hopeful Smith will be able to recover in time for Sunday's game against Seattle.

If he can't, the start will go to Haskins, who failed to impress Rivera during the first four weeks of the season and was demoted to third-string.

Rivera has maintained in the 10 weeks since that he has not given up on Haskins, and that Haskins is a young quarterback with lots of potential who just needs more work.

In Arizona, Haskins led the team on a drive that ended with a field goal in the third quarter, then narrowly avoided disaster when a fourth-quarter pass was initially ruled an interception, but overturned on replay.