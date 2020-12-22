Dwayne Haskins apologizes for violating NFL coronavirus protocols after Sunday's game in Washington

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins may have jeopardized his ability to play this week by attending a party after a loss to Seattle.
Haskins was seen in Instagram posts on Sunday night dining in what appeared to be a private room at the Oceanaire Seafood Room in downtown Washington.
It appears from the posts that the party continued at a Washington nightclub, where Haskins and others are shown holding stacks of what appear to be $1 bills in a room full of people.
The NFL's COVID-19 protocols ban players from being at indoor dining establishments or bars with more than 10 other people.
The Washington Football Team is aware of the posts and is in contact with the league on how to handle the situation.
The facility was closed on Monday and Tuesday, with practice scheduled for Wednesday - it was not immediately clear if Haskins will be allowed to practice.
Haskins apologized on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
“I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday,” he wrote. “I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.”
Teams can fine players for violations, though the NFL has also informed teams that violations can be punished at the team level with fines, missed draft picks or forfeits.
Instagram posts reviewed by The Times-Dispatch that have since been deleted showed a group of women on a party bus to the festivities, though Haskins was not seen in any of the photos on the bus.
Earlier in the day, the women were all wearing t-shirts designed to look like Haskins' No. 7 jersey.
This is Haskins' second violation of the league's protocols - he booked a room at the team hotel for a family member before a game against the New York Giants this year, though he did not have contact with the family member and was only fined, not suspended.
Haskins, a first-round draft pick in 2019, started the season as the No. 1 quarterback in Washington, and was voted a captain by teammates, but was benched by coach Ron Rivera after four games. Rivera cited the need for a quarterback with more experience, turning things over to Kyle Allen.
After an injury to Allen, Alex Smith took over as quarterback and led Washington back into the playoff hunt. The team is currently in first place in the NFC East.
However, Smith suffered an injury and had to leave a game against San Francisco early, bringing Haskins back into the fold.
Sunday marked Haskins' first start since the benching, and he struggled early before leading a late rally that ultimately fell short against the Seattle Seahawks.
After the game, Rivera said he would stick with Haskins as quarterback until Smith was able to recover from his injury.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD