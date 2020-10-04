Dwayne Haskins throws for 300 yards, but that's about it for Washington in loss to Ravens

LANDOVER, Md. - There were a handful of silver linings, but mostly, the other team was better from start to finish.

Washington lost 31-17 to Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, falling to 1-3 on the season but retained a share of first place in the NFC East thanks to a Dallas Cowboys loss.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, challenged by coach Ron Rivera this week, responded with a better outing, though by no means a flawless one. Thanks to a productive second half, he finished with more than 300 yards passing.

But Baltimore, and quarterback Lamar Jackson, made more big plays, and the Ravens were more consistent start to finish. Jackson sat out the final two series, with former Washington signal caller Robert Griffin III entering the game.

For Washington, Kendall Fuller had two interceptions defensively.

The game was billed as a tribute to Rivera, who is battling squamous cell cancer and has been visibly fatigued all week by his treatments.

At points on Sunday Rivera took a seat on the bench to watch the game instead of his usual perch standing.

Rivera's friends purchased cardboard cutouts for a section of the stadium that was dubbed the "coach's corner," and proceeds, totaling more than $30,000, were donated to cancer research organizations.