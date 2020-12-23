Dwayne Haskins will take special COVID-19 precautions at practices this week; teammates accept his apology

ASHBURN — Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins will take additional precautions this week to protect teammates in the event he contracts COVID-19.

Haskins was at a birthday party on Sunday night with several people who had flown in from out of state to attend. None of the attendees wore masks.

He was allowed to return to practice on Wednesday with a plan approved by the NFL, which included daily rapid-result testing on arrival at the facility, and wearing a face mask and face shield while practicing.

“We’ve seen all those teams where one guy goes down and it knocks other guys down like a domino effect,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. “We don’t want that to happen with anybody. But specifically, in this case where there might be an at-risk situation, we’re just paying a little more attention to that.”

The NFL has already moved most team meetings online, so Haskins will be able to participate in those as he normally would.

During a team meeting on Wednesday, Haskins apologized to the team. He also apologized individually to coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Alex Smith.